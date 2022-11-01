Read full article on original website
Dhiraj Bajaj – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we sat down with Dhiraj Bajaj, the Head of Asia Pacific FI and NBFI Sales at the Bank of America, to discuss the rapidly moving digitisation efforts in the APAC region, from clearing to cross-border payments and remittances. For Bajaj, customer experience is the top priority –...
Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
Bottomline Technologies’ Zhenya Winter is a JACK OF ALL TRADES
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Zhenya Winter, the Head of Global Marketing – Financial Messaging at Bottomline Technologies, about the interconnected world of payments and why being a jack of all trades, is essential for marketing in fintech. Working in B2B is about relationship building, and for Winter, strong networks with your peers provides a prosperous foundation for trust and diversity in the industry.
Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Zurich International Life
Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s Singapore long-term life insurance business. The Zurich ILL Singapore branch portfolio and employees have transferred into the Singapore branch of Monument International Life Assurance Company following receipt of court and regulatory approvals in the Isle of Man and Singapore.
Finastra Digital Banking Insights to provide visibility into account holder behaviors and preferences
Finastra have announced the availability of Finastra Digital Banking Insights, an app for Fusion Digital Banking that harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behavior. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualization software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
Mack Gill – Torstone – Sibos 2022
From Sibos 2022, we caught up with Mack Gill, COO and Board Member at Torstone Technology Limited, to discuss the global change impacting trade and the future effects of T+1 regulation on the financial services industry. For Gill, all regulation builds up to efficiency, and the move to cloud technology...
Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas with Sherif Gemayel, Trufla – Why insurance brokers are like Big Tech
‘Dear Brokers, you’re more like Amazon than you think’. Hitching a ride to the InsurTech Connect conference at Mandalay Bay, Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology, sheds some light on the digital revolution that insurance brokers are facing. Trufla Technology was born out of a brokerage, making them...
MAS and SFA Announce Award Winners at Singapore FinTech Festival
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) announced the award winners of the Global FinTech Hackcelerator and the SFF Global FinTech Awards, at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF). The winners, comprising financial institutions, FinTechs and solution providers, were recognised for their innovative solutions that can help to accelerate the pace of digitalisation, innovation and sustainability in the financial industry.
How has Regulatory Scrutiny Evolved? – Priya Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that regulatory scrutiny has evolved in recent years. Priya starts by explaining that with CSTR there is an increased prudence on the safety and efficiency of settlement of security settlements and CST’s. She adds that there has been a significant push towards shorter settlement cycles from T+2. Now, Priya believes we’re talking about mandatory T+1 payments alongside cash penalties and buy-ins for settlement fields.
Bank of England to ‘sacrifice’ Economy – How to Protect Your Investments
The Bank of England is to deliberately drive the UK into a painful recession and you must act now to protect your investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking out as the UK central bank has...
FCA Ramps Up Intervention on Rogue Financial Promotions
Data published today shows that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) intervened to amend or withdraw 4,151 financial promotions between July and September, the highest since it started publishing the data. Retail lending, investments and banking are the sectors with the highest rate of amends to or withdrawal of adverts and...
Centrifuge Brings on Key Strategic Partners With Latest Funding Round
Centrifuge, the first DeFi protocol to finance real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain, today announced a strategic funding round from prominent industry players, including Coinbase Ventures. The $4 million funding round, comes as Centrifuge has seen tremendous momentum in recent months and overall growing attention to real-world assets across the...
Phos Launches Tap to Pay Solution in the US With Elavon
Phos, the global leader in software point of sale (softpos) orchestration for businesses, has launched a Tap to Pay solution in North America with global acquirer Elavon. The solution will enable Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the US and Canada to turn mobile devices into contactless payment terminals.
Alliant Insurance Services Acquires FutureSense, Expands Consulting Capabilities
Alliant Insurance Services has acquired FutureSense, a national provider of people-focused HR, compensation, and organizational development services. The move expands Alliant’s consulting capabilities across a breadth of geographies and industry categories within its Employee Benefits Group. “FutureSense has earned a reputation as a national leader in management consulting through...
HSBC announces HSBC Orion
HSBC today announced that it will launch Orion – its new proprietary tokenisation platform that financial institutions and corporates will be able to use to issue digital bonds based on distributed ledger technology. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is currently exploring the possibility of issuing the market’s first-ever GBP...
Aviva Investors Announces Winners of Its Sustainability Media Awards
Aviva investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc (‘Aviva’), has announced the winners of its second annual Sustainability Media Awards, which seek to recognise excellence in reporting on sustainability-linked topics across the UK media. The awards, created by Aviva Investors and now in their second year,...
African Development Bank Satisfied With Portfolio Implementation Progress at Mid-term of Country Strategy Paper
Meeting on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/) approved the mid-term report of the implementation of the Bank’s 2020-2024 Country Strategy Paper (CSP) for Eswatini and the 2022 country portfolio performance. The review assessed the extent to which the objectives...
Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups
At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
WOO Network Joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem
Recognizing the role of Poland in the wider advancement and innovation of digital assets in the European Union, WOO Network has joined FinTech Poland Ecosystem aimed at sharing key insights into the innovative, secure, and responsible crypto assets market in the country. Poland has recently seen an increase in the number of people who have crypto wallets as many businesses start to accept cryptocurrency as payment. The country is in the top ten countries in Europe in terms of the percentage of the population with crypto wallets. More than one million people or 2.8% of Polish have crypto wallets.
OKX Secures License in the Bahamas, Opens Regional Hub in Nassau
OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by volume and a leading web3 platform, today announced its registration as a Digital Asset Business in The Bahamas under the newly adopted Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act. The company has also formed a new subsidiary, OKX Bahamas, for which it appointed Dr. Jillian Bethel, a Bahamian native and blockchain industry luminary, as CEO. With plans to serve as a regional hub, OKX Bahamas has opened a Nassau-based office and plans to fill 100 job openings locally.
