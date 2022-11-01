Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
thekatynews.com
Football Finale Includes Drama
The final night of the 19-6A regular season football kicks off early on Friday at 5:30 p.m. as Taylor and unbeaten Katy tangle at Legacy Stadium. At 6 p.m. Tompkins and Paetow will collide with the fourth-and-final playoff spot on the line at Rhodes Stadium. According to the Katy ISD...
Click2Houston.com
Former head baseball coach at Conroe ISD high school gets 7 years for online solicitation of a minor
CONROE, Texas – A former head baseball coach at a Conroe Independent School District high school has been sentenced to seven years in prison for online solicitation of a minor, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Madison Johnson, 30, a former Caney Creek High School...
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD FFA Students Bring Home National Championship
It was a déjà vu moment for Katy High School FFA students, who once again earned the title of National FFA Champions after competing in the Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event, during the National FFA Convention & Expo on October 26-29. The team included students Reagan Barnett, Jaime Hahn, Amber Hall and Kailey Kulhanek, and is led by Advisor Jacob Price. During the National Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana, the FFA students represented Katy ISD as well as the State of Texas and competed against more than 50 FFA groups from across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
thekatynews.com
Astros Honors Two WW2 Veterans at World Series Game 2
104-Year-old WW2 Veteran Katy Resident Thelma Williams Recognized. The Houston Astros have made a concerted effort to honor veterans and this special honor included one of Katy’s own WW2 Veteran Thelma Williams, US Women’s Army Corps. “I have never been to a World Series Game, and I can’t...
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
Click2Houston.com
George Strait, The Liver King, Paul Wall and more: Inside the celeb-studded night at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night was a star-studded affair. From a country icon to Houston legends and TikTok stars, here are some of the famous faces we saw as Houston took on the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. Trae tha Truth:. George Strait:
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Typhoon Texas to Announce Major Addition to West Houston Waterpark
On Monday, November 7 starting at 11 a.m., officials with Typhoon Texas will unveil plans for the most significant addition in the six-year history of the west Houston waterpark – a $4-million inter-connected water experience exclusively for children. Opening this summer, Typhoon Junior will feature five new waterslides exclusively...
City of Houston moves forward with intentions to purchase Ruffino Tract
The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan of turning land belonging half to the city of Bellaire and half to the city of West University Place into a flood detention zone. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan...
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold outside of Houston
Well folks, the winning tradition for Texas was strong over the Halloween weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs and Dallas Cowboys continue their strong seasons with wins, and everyone's eyes were on the Powerball jackpot, but again, it rolled on but not without some winnings going to a Texas resident.
Who is the most famous person in Houston?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Click2Houston.com
Liberty County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Liberty County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Liberty County. You can find more information about the Liberty County...
fox26houston.com
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
thekatynews.com
Harmony Science Academy – Houston Plants Legacy Tree
The famous poet Joyce Kilmer once wrote, “I think that I shall never see. A poem lovely as a tree.” Besides their beauty, trees serve a high purpose, especially in urban communities. The office of Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle is teaming up with Harmony Science Academy – Houston to plant a Legacy Tree. This is part of the Commissioner’s Legacy Trees Project which works to preserve the historic trees of Texas and promotes the regional and global benefits of trees. On November 2, 2022, a tree was planted on the campus Harmony Science Academy – Houston.
houstonpublicmedia.org
No brotherly love for the Astros at Philadelphia restaurants: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
theeastcountygazette.com
Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation
Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
MySanAntonio
Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country
The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
