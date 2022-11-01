ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

thekatynews.com

Football Finale Includes Drama

The final night of the 19-6A regular season football kicks off early on Friday at 5:30 p.m. as Taylor and unbeaten Katy tangle at Legacy Stadium. At 6 p.m. Tompkins and Paetow will collide with the fourth-and-final playoff spot on the line at Rhodes Stadium. According to the Katy ISD...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD FFA Students Bring Home National Championship

It was a déjà vu moment for Katy High School FFA students, who once again earned the title of National FFA Champions after competing in the Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event, during the National FFA Convention & Expo on October 26-29. The team included students Reagan Barnett, Jaime Hahn, Amber Hall and Kailey Kulhanek, and is led by Advisor Jacob Price. During the National Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana, the FFA students represented Katy ISD as well as the State of Texas and competed against more than 50 FFA groups from across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Astros Honors Two WW2 Veterans at World Series Game 2

104-Year-old WW2 Veteran Katy Resident Thelma Williams Recognized. The Houston Astros have made a concerted effort to honor veterans and this special honor included one of Katy’s own WW2 Veteran Thelma Williams, US Women’s Army Corps. “I have never been to a World Series Game, and I can’t...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy’s Typhoon Texas to Announce Major Addition to West Houston Waterpark

On Monday, November 7 starting at 11 a.m., officials with Typhoon Texas will unveil plans for the most significant addition in the six-year history of the west Houston waterpark – a $4-million inter-connected water experience exclusively for children. Opening this summer, Typhoon Junior will feature five new waterslides exclusively...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Liberty County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Liberty County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Liberty County. You can find more information about the Liberty County...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harmony Science Academy – Houston Plants Legacy Tree

The famous poet Joyce Kilmer once wrote, “I think that I shall never see. A poem lovely as a tree.” Besides their beauty, trees serve a high purpose, especially in urban communities. The office of Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle is teaming up with Harmony Science Academy – Houston to plant a Legacy Tree. This is part of the Commissioner’s Legacy Trees Project which works to preserve the historic trees of Texas and promotes the regional and global benefits of trees. On November 2, 2022, a tree was planted on the campus Harmony Science Academy – Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation

Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
TEXAS STATE
WAFB

Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Houston-area teacher has been found “alive and well” in New Orleans after a weeks-long search spanning two states. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing on Sept. 22 by her husband. Houston media outlets reported her husband said she left to get something to eat and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

