It was a déjà vu moment for Katy High School FFA students, who once again earned the title of National FFA Champions after competing in the Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event, during the National FFA Convention & Expo on October 26-29. The team included students Reagan Barnett, Jaime Hahn, Amber Hall and Kailey Kulhanek, and is led by Advisor Jacob Price. During the National Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana, the FFA students represented Katy ISD as well as the State of Texas and competed against more than 50 FFA groups from across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

KATY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO