Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
3 former Chiefs players who could (improbably) return in 2022
After the NFL trade deadline, teams rely on the free agency pool to add players. Who are some former Chiefs who could return this season, if needed?. These might not be popular. These might not be probable. But, the Kansas City Chiefs passed the NFL trade deadline without making a significant acquisition. Sure, trading cornerback Rashad Fenton is a surprising move, but many expected a splashy move at defensive end or offensive tackle for the Chiefs. There may not have been much movement to address those positions, but trading for another team’s player is no longer an option.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Clemson getting torched for upset brewing against Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers were on upset alert in Week 10, as they trailed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at halftime. The last time the Clemson Tigers played was on Oct. 22, when they were nearly upset by the Syracuse Orange. They have returned from their bye to take on a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team that convincingly beat Syracuse the week prior.
How Tennessee can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers were handed their first loss of the season by the Georgia Bulldogs. Do they still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff?. The Tennessee Volunteers had a great lead-up to Week 10. They had just blown out the Kentucky Wildcats and were given the No. 1 spot in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. That had to provide a huge confidence boost to the team as they prepared for a huge game against the Georgia Bulldogs, who received the No. 3 ranking.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0