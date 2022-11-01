Cadillac Williams doesn’t know what the next month holds, or anything beyond that, frankly. All he knows is that, as of Monday, he bears the weight of his alma mater on his broad shoulders. Williams was named Auburn’s interim coach Monday, shortly after the program fired Bryan Harsin less than two years into his six-year contract. Williams will guide Auburn for the next four games as the team tries to salvage a disappointing season, the Tigers sitting at 3-5 overall and 1-4 in SEC play heading into Saturday’s matchup with Mississippi State (6:30 p.m., ESPN2).

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO