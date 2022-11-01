ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

AL.com

22-year-old in serious condition after Auburn shooting

A 22-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after a Saturday shooting in Auburn, according to a news release. The Auburn Police Department responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department at an undetermined time Saturday in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Missing alert for 11-year-old Phenix City girl canceled

UPDATE: ALEA canceled the missing alert for Juana Gomez. Sheriff’s officials confirm she was found safe. EARLIER: The search continues for an 11-year-old girl missing from Phenix City continues, with the FBI and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office joining the investigation. Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last known...
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

11-year-old girl missing from Phenix City; search ongoing

Authorities have issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old Alabama girl. Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Juana is 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has...
PHENIX CITY, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Excruciating theater on a Saturday in the South

It was incredible theater. College football: excruciating, beautiful, soul-crushing college football on a Saturday in the Deep South. And for a few minutes it was all happening at the same time for Alabama and Auburn. Alabama was playing for everything on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Auburn was battling...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: It’s time to ride with Cadillac

Carnell Williams paused when I asked him about his first message as head coach to his Auburn football team. It was a long pause for a phone interview, but a short one when measured against history. About the time it takes for a game-winning 50-yard field goal to clear the uprights from foot to forever. Williams gathered his emotions as best he could and took a deep breath. This is what the first Black head football coach of Auburn University said to his team.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

QB T.J. Finley not traveling with Auburn to Mississippi State

Auburn will be without quarterback T.J. Finley this weekend when it takes on Mississippi State. Finley did not travel with the team to Starkville, Miss., on Friday, multiple sources confirmed to AL.com. Finley’s absence from Auburn’s road trip was described by one source as a “mental health break” for the junior quarterback. On3.com was the first to report Finley wasn’t traveling with the team.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State

It’s a new day for Auburn, as a tumultuous week around the program culminates with Cadillac Williams’ head coaching debut. Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) will take on Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) in Starkville, Miss., in what will be the Tigers’ first game since the firing of former head coach Bryan Harsin. Williams, who was tabbed interim head coach Monday, will lead his alma mater into Davis Wade Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on ESPN2.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Troy rallies for 23-17 victory at Louisiana, holds onto first place

Kimani Vidal’s 22-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds remaining capped an incredible comeback for Troy, which won 23-17 at Louisiana on Saturday. The Trojans (7-2 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 17-0 before the final play of the third quarter at Cajun Field. Troy scored a touchdown on that play, then 16 straight in the fourth quarter to record its sixth straight victory.
TROY, AL
AL.com

Can Cadillac Williams continue 2022 trend of triumphant debuts for interim coaches?

Cadillac Williams doesn’t know what the next month holds, or anything beyond that, frankly. All he knows is that, as of Monday, he bears the weight of his alma mater on his broad shoulders. Williams was named Auburn’s interim coach Monday, shortly after the program fired Bryan Harsin less than two years into his six-year contract. Williams will guide Auburn for the next four games as the team tries to salvage a disappointing season, the Tigers sitting at 3-5 overall and 1-4 in SEC play heading into Saturday’s matchup with Mississippi State (6:30 p.m., ESPN2).
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Clear-eyed, cold-blooded: With football, Auburn’s president means business

Dr. Christopher B. Roberts is different. That’s what they said from the start. The unsolicited testimonials began even before he took office. One after another, Auburn family members of long standing came forward to share their good feelings about the incoming president and how he would set a new course for the front porch of the university, better known as Auburn Athletics.
AUBURN, AL
