ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off back-to-back wins and are hoping to make it three in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will solidify the Ravens’ hold on first place in the AFC North while also keeping them close to conference leaders, the Buffalo Bills. Here are our Baltimore Ravens Week 9 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nicknamed receiver 'Captain Casual'

When the season started Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his frustrations with the young wide receivers. The Packers only have a select few veterans at the position. Those names include Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins. Recently the Packers have been struggling in the passing...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Jets: Final injury reports

OL Spencer Brown (ankle) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday. New York Jets (5-3) Out. WR Corey...
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs

A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Yardbarker

With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Yardbarker

Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem

As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Yardbarker

Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke Places Blame For Horrendous Offense Squarely On Kenny Pickett — Not Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season, limping into the bye week at 2-6. The Steelers’ offense has turned in its worst performance since 1970, which is shocking. Teams that once started Kent Graham, Mike Tomczak, Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone performed better than Matt Canada’s Steelers offense. Long-time fans are distressed but having seen plenty of substandard quarterbacks for an extended period after Terry Bradshaw , they know Kenny Pickett is not substandard.
Yardbarker

Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans

There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season. Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's...
Yardbarker

The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders

Sunday’s win against the Jaguars was desperately needed by the Broncos given how rough the first half of the season has gone for Denver. Afterward, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged it was a relief to be heading into the bye week with a win and looking at a back stretch of the season that doesn’t have nearly as many prime-time games to magnify their growing pains with new QB Russell Wilson.
Yardbarker

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota has best deal in NFL this year and next year

The two-year contract Marcus Mariota signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason has quickly become not only the best deal in football this season, but will likely be a steal again in 2023. Sure, teams like the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets have been the...
Yardbarker

Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him

Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
