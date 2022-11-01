Read full article on original website
Cole Beasley Says He’s Glad He’s Not in Buffalo Anymore
There are few former pro athletes in Buffalo who are more polarizing than wide receiver Cole Beasley. Beasley was signed by the Bills in the 2019 off-season after spending his entire career to that point with the Dallas Cowboys. Beasley enjoyed his most success in 2019 and 2020 with the...
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off back-to-back wins and are hoping to make it three in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will solidify the Ravens’ hold on first place in the AFC North while also keeping them close to conference leaders, the Buffalo Bills. Here are our Baltimore Ravens Week 9 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Yardbarker
Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer Says Blame Is On Coaches For Having The Most Downfield Penalties In NFL In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line has surprised many with their above-average play in 2022 through eight weeks. Led by first-year OL coach Pat Meyer, the group has shut out a lot of the criticism that came their way before the season began. Recently, the offensive line’s main struggles have come in the form of penalties.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 9 preview: Multiple players to make debut against Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) head on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) in the NFL Week 9 matchup. Video above: Coach John Harbaugh's Monday press conference on Saints game. One of the headlines for this game is the new additions the...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nicknamed receiver 'Captain Casual'
When the season started Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his frustrations with the young wide receivers. The Packers only have a select few veterans at the position. Those names include Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins. Recently the Packers have been struggling in the passing...
Bills at Jets: Final injury reports
OL Spencer Brown (ankle) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday. New York Jets (5-3) Out. WR Corey...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR released by Kansas City Chiefs
A former Chicago Bears wide receiver was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Former Chicago Bears draft pick Dazz Newsome is looking for a new home in the NFL as the season goes on. Newsome was released by the Bears during the preseason, failing to make the 53-man roster in his second year.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Amid struggles, Aaron Rodgers doesn't regret returning to Packers for 2022 season
Following a rough afternoon against the Detroit Lions, a dejected Aaron Rodgers tried to describe his feelings to reporters after being handed a 15-9 loss, dropping the Green Bay Packers' record to 3-6. "Pretty disappointed," Rodgers said. "That about sums it up." Amid a down season for the future Hall...
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Yardbarker
Sunday Night Football Prediction Week 9: Titans Keep It Close vs. Chiefs
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Well, at least in this Sunday Night Football prediction for the Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, the Behavior Bets model is predicting that Tennessee does. While there is some question as to who will start at quarterback for the Titans, it’s...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke Places Blame For Horrendous Offense Squarely On Kenny Pickett — Not Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled this season, limping into the bye week at 2-6. The Steelers’ offense has turned in its worst performance since 1970, which is shocking. Teams that once started Kent Graham, Mike Tomczak, Cliff Stoudt and Mark Malone performed better than Matt Canada’s Steelers offense. Long-time fans are distressed but having seen plenty of substandard quarterbacks for an extended period after Terry Bradshaw , they know Kenny Pickett is not substandard.
Colin Cowherd Calling For Several Significant NFL Upsets This Weekend
Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is expecting Week 9 of the NFL season to feature a handful of upsets. For starters, Cowherd believes the Indianapolis Colts will defeat the New England Patriots on the road. That'll be a tough task for Frank Reich's squad, especially since Jonathan Taylor won't play due to injury.
Yardbarker
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
There were 11 trades on trade deadline day but the Green Bay Packers were not involved in any of them, which left many in Packer-land frustrated and voicing displeasure after a 3-5 start to the season. Green Bay currently sits well behind the Vikings in the NFC North after Minnesota's...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders
Sunday’s win against the Jaguars was desperately needed by the Broncos given how rough the first half of the season has gone for Denver. Afterward, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged it was a relief to be heading into the bye week with a win and looking at a back stretch of the season that doesn’t have nearly as many prime-time games to magnify their growing pains with new QB Russell Wilson.
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota has best deal in NFL this year and next year
The two-year contract Marcus Mariota signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason has quickly become not only the best deal in football this season, but will likely be a steal again in 2023. Sure, teams like the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets have been the...
Yardbarker
Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him
Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
