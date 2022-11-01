Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
KELOLAND TV
A Sioux Falls murder victim in ‘the wrong place at the wrong time’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bond is set at 2-million dollars cash only for the woman accused of starting a deadly fire. 35-year-old Gerri Jensen is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and arson. Court papers say Jensen got in a fight with a woman at a casino. When that woman returned to her central Sioux Falls apartment, so did Jensen.
dakotanewsnow.com
Woman arrested for murder in Sioux Falls arson investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have arrested a woman for setting a fire that led to one person’s death. Police arrested Gerri Lynn Jensen, 35, of Sioux Falls Thursday on first-degree murder charges. Jensen is also charged with attempted murder and arson....
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited for meth at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 58-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Timothy John Trimble stemmed from...
nwestiowa.com
Two hurt in crash south of Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the intersection of 360th Street and Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving south on Dogwood when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup collided with...
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SHELDON—A Blair, NE, woman was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, on an O’Brien County warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000. The arrest of Shirley Jo Gore stemmed from her stealing a debit card of another woman and using it to buy $17.59 worth of gas at Hy-Vee Gas in Sheldon on Nov. 23, 2015, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle accident in eastern Sioux Falls. According to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, two vehicles were traveling side-by-side in the area of E 14th Street and 9th Avenue on Wednesday night when one of them, a 2015 Fiat, hit a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan off the road. The Dodge Grand Caravan hit a tree; the Fiat also left the roadway.
nwestiowa.com
Jeff Reed, 74, formerly of Sheldon
LONGMONT, CO—Jeffrey H. Reed passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jeff’s Celebration of Life gathering will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Lashley Street Station, 1200 Lashley St., in Longmont, CO. Jeffrey H. Reed, the son of David...
KELOLAND TV
Inside Dakota Herb marijuana dispensary in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Walking through the entrance to Dakota Herb dispensary on 9th Ave. in Brandon, customers are met first with a waiting room and a security window to the immediate left. Once signed in and verified as a medical patient, you would then be directed through the...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden hospital seeks OK to expand and renovate
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Regional Healthcare CEO Jayson Pullman gave an update at the Oct. 26 Hawarden City Council meeting on the $11.2 million hospital renovation and expansion project. Afterward, the city council approved setting its Nov. 23 meeting as the date for a public hearing to consider allowing the hospital the...
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Van Epps’ unique house
Cornelius Vedder Van Epps, a sixth-generation descendant of a Dutch family, was born Sept. 16, 1837, in Albany County, NY. His ancestors first came to America in 1620. Cornelius enlisted in the Civil War in April 1864 and joined Company A, Mississippi Marine Brigade. Capt. Van Epps was wounded in battle and had to lie on the ground for some time until help came. He lost part of a leg and had to use crutches for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
22-year-old arrested after crashing into trees
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A driver is facing charges following an early morning crash in southeast Sioux Falls. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Southeastern and Magnolia Avenues, just north of 57th Street. Police say the driver lost control and struck a couple of trees in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges for dealing drugs in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say detectives flagged a man’s suspicious behavior and discovered he was dealing drugs in the city. Narcotic detectives saw suspicious behavior in central Sioux Falls on Tuesday around 8 p.m. and called a patrol car to help stop the suspect’s car. The passenger in the suspect’s car, who was conducting the suspicious behavior, tried to outrun officers after the stop. Officers caught the suspect, who had dropped a bag containing 58 grams of Methamphetamine and 21 pills.
Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
KELOLAND TV
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sioux Center man and his passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:40 p.m. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup southbound on Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. They tell us 57-year-old Wendell Van Beek of Sioux Center was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra K1500 eastbound on 360th Street, and the two met and struck in the intersection.
Comments / 0