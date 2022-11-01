Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Dallas Cowboys ‘firmly’ interested in Odell Beckham Jr. signing, latest on injury return
Odell Beckham Jr. is closing in on his NFL return and the Dallas Cowboys are quickly emerging as a potential
Seahawks to sign veteran Bruce Irvin to active roster
Not long after his latest Seattle reunion, Bruce Irvin is set to remain with the team for the remainder of the 2022 season. Seattle is signing the veteran edge rusher from the practice squad to its 53-man roster, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 (Twitter link). Irvin, 35, worked out for...
Eight-time Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson reveals plans for his career
Playing on the second of two one-year Vikings deals, Patrick Peterson is coming off a strong performance — featuring three pass breakups — against his former team. Peterson, who certainly did not downplay the revenge-game component against the Cardinals, is not looking to walk away after this season.
Patriots place T Marcus Cannon on IR with a concussion
Cannon suffered a concussion in Week 8. He joins Brian Hoyer as Patriots to be placed on IR after concussions this season. Cannon must miss at least four games. Despite Hoyer being eligible to return from IR, the Patriots have not activated the veteran backup yet. The Patriots have six injury activations remaining this season; one of those should be expected to be reserved for Cannon down the line.
Commanders owner Dan Snyder facing another investigation
A Commanders statement revealed Dan Snyder is considering selling all or part of his franchise. In the wake of that surprising announcement, word came down the embattled owner is the subject of yet another investigation. The U.S. attorney’s office in Virginia’s Eastern District opened a criminal investigation into alleged financial...
Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on extension
The Dolphins are working fast with Bradley Chubb. Less than two days after trading for the veteran pass rusher, they reached an agreement to extend him, The Score’s Jordan Schultz reports (via Twitter). Chubb is signing a five-year, $110M deal that includes $63.2M guaranteed, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero...
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to undergo season-ending surgery
The Ravens will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for the rest of the season. Rashod Bateman will undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc issue, John Harbaugh said Thursday via ESPN.com’s Jamison Hensley on Twitter. This foot operation is expected to sideline the second-year receiver for this campaign’s...
Giants eyeing Saquon Barkley extension
Saquon Barkley's comeback season features the former Offensive Rookie of the Year sitting second in rushing yards as the Giants hit their bye week. The injury-prone running back has worked his way back onto the extension radar, and the Giants' new regime appears onboard with a second Barkley contract. After...
Cam Akers to return to Rams practice
Steadily improving after an unusual blip, the Rams-Cam Akers relationship will now include the running back returning to practice. Akers will suit up for the Rams at their Thursday workout, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. This news comes a day after Pelissero indicated the team turned down multiple trade offers...
Giants, others called Broncos on Jerry Jeudy
This year’s wide receiver trade market included Jerry Jeudy, but the Broncos backed away from trading him. They instead unloaded Bradley Chubb for first- and fourth-round picks, along with Chase Edmonds, but teams showed interest in Jeudy, a former first-rounder. Denver is believed to have wanted a second-rounder for...
Steelers still eyeing Week 10 T.J. Watt return
Watt has been sidelined since suffering a major pectoral injury in Week 1. The fact that he was able to rehab it left the door open to a return at some point in the season, but it came as no surprise that he was placed on IR. His timeline to see the field was pushed back, however, when he underwent knee surgery just under one month ago.
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0