Pro Football Rumors

Patriots place T Marcus Cannon on IR with a concussion

Cannon suffered a concussion in Week 8. He joins Brian Hoyer as Patriots to be placed on IR after concussions this season. Cannon must miss at least four games. Despite Hoyer being eligible to return from IR, the Patriots have not activated the veteran backup yet. The Patriots have six injury activations remaining this season; one of those should be expected to be reserved for Cannon down the line.
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders owner Dan Snyder facing another investigation

A Commanders statement revealed Dan Snyder is considering selling all or part of his franchise. In the wake of that surprising announcement, word came down the embattled owner is the subject of yet another investigation. The U.S. attorney’s office in Virginia’s Eastern District opened a criminal investigation into alleged financial...
VIRGINIA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on extension

The Dolphins are working fast with Bradley Chubb. Less than two days after trading for the veteran pass rusher, they reached an agreement to extend him, The Score’s Jordan Schultz reports (via Twitter). Chubb is signing a five-year, $110M deal that includes $63.2M guaranteed, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero...
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Giants eyeing Saquon Barkley extension

Saquon Barkley's comeback season features the former Offensive Rookie of the Year sitting second in rushing yards as the Giants hit their bye week. The injury-prone running back has worked his way back onto the extension radar, and the Giants' new regime appears onboard with a second Barkley contract. After...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Cam Akers to return to Rams practice

Steadily improving after an unusual blip, the Rams-Cam Akers relationship will now include the running back returning to practice. Akers will suit up for the Rams at their Thursday workout, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. This news comes a day after Pelissero indicated the team turned down multiple trade offers...
Pro Football Rumors

Giants, others called Broncos on Jerry Jeudy

This year’s wide receiver trade market included Jerry Jeudy, but the Broncos backed away from trading him. They instead unloaded Bradley Chubb for first- and fourth-round picks, along with Chase Edmonds, but teams showed interest in Jeudy, a former first-rounder. Denver is believed to have wanted a second-rounder for...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers still eyeing Week 10 T.J. Watt return

Watt has been sidelined since suffering a major pectoral injury in Week 1. The fact that he was able to rehab it left the door open to a return at some point in the season, but it came as no surprise that he was placed on IR. His timeline to see the field was pushed back, however, when he underwent knee surgery just under one month ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
