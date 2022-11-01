ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Davido son death: Tributes pour in over death of Davido and Chioma son

Nigerian politicians don join dia kontri pipo enta social media to tok sorry give Davido and Chioma afta dem loose dia pikin Ifeanyi for Monday evening, 31 October. Reports say Ifeanyi drown for swimming pool wey dey im papa house for Banana Island part of Lagos state. D﻿i parents of...
thesource.com

Davido’s Three-Year-Old Son Dead After Drowning in Swimming Pool

Afrobeats star Davido is mourning the loss of his son, Ifeanyi. According to The Guardian, the Lagos State Police command has confirmed the death of the three-year-old boy, who Davido parented with his partner Chioma Rowland. Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at Davido’s house in Banana Island, Lagos State. The...
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
howafrica.com

Nigerian Man Rescued After Being Locked Up Inside A Room For 20 Years | Photo

Some environmental officers in Kaduna state, Nigeria, have rescued a middle-aged man who was locked up inside a room for twenty years. The officers found the man in a room inside a house situated in Benin street, central part of Kaduna metropolis on Wednesday, October, and a pungent odor was said to be oozing out of the room.
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.
RadarOnline

'Keep My Kid Out Of It!' Nick Cannon's 1-Month-Old Daughter Facing 'Disgusting' DEATH THREATS Over Family Dynamic

Nick Cannon's one-month-old daughter, Onyx, has been the subject of hateful messages online just weeks after Lanisha Cole announced they welcomed their first child together. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cannon recently became the father of 10 after Brittany Bell gave birth to the duo's third child together. Onyx was baby #9 for the Wild 'n Out host.On Friday, Cole blasted the individuals who sent her DMs in a short but bold statement, saying that behavior will not be tolerated on her social media accounts."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," she wrote. "Some of you guys...
Page Six

Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed

Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Complex

94-Year-Old Known as ‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Dies Months After First Bath in Over 60 Years

An Iranian 94-year-old nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for famously not bathing since the middle of the 20th century has died. The BBC writes Amou Haji passed away on Sunday in Dezhgah village, which is located in the southern province of Fars. The local community called him “Uncle Haji.” Out of fear of contracting an illness, he hadn’t cleaned himself with soap or water for what’s been reported as roughly six or seven decades.
Popculture

Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery

Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours

“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Los Angeles, CA
