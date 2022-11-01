ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s abilities in Apex Legends

A frustrating bug with Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s Tactical in Apex Legends, making her a major counter to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Season 15 of Apex Legends arrived on November 1 and the community is enjoying the Broken Moon map, gifting feature, and fresh sticker cosmetics. Despite this,...
dexerto.com

Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals

The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission. Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.
dexerto.com

Nvidia driver update fixes Modern Warfare 2 flashing issue

Nvidia has pushed a brand-new driver update hotfix that fixes a flashing corruption issue in Modern Warfare 2, according to their website. Some users playing Modern Warfare 2 using Nvidia graphics cards may have a specific intermittent issue. Occasionally, the screen will flash, with some corruption. This issue appears to be fairly widespread, as it has warranted a hotfix from Nvidia themselves.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players want scrapped environmental feature to return

Overwatch 2 players continue to wonder why features like the environmental kill icon were not implemented in the sequel. Overwatch’s Killfeed displays need-to-know information about the match in a corner of the HUD. Most importantly, these details consist of who killed who and how. If one player takes out...
dexerto.com

JGOD explains why Modern Warfare 2 patch notes have him “nervous” for Warzone 2

Warzone gun guru JGOD has explained why the latest Modern Warfare 2 patch notes have him nervous for Warzone 2 due to the lack of description. Just a week after launch, developers Infinity Ward have rolled out the first of many updates for Modern Warfare 2 — fixing numerous performance issues and patching several game-breaking bugs.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate as “broken” Dynamax feature removed

Pokemon fans are looking forward to Scarlet and Violet dropping a controversial feature from Pokemon Sword and Shield that divided fans. Most modern Pokemon games have a gimmick that tends to be abandoned when the next major release happens. In the past, these have included popular features like Mega-Evolution, Z Moves, and the more recent and less popular Dynamax – a special move that lets Pokemon grow into enormous versions of themselves.
dexerto.com

Destiny 2 devs respond as surprising amount of players ignore PS5 upgrade

According to Bungie, far too many PS5 owners still play the PS4 version of Destiny 2 instead of using the PS5 upgrade. The PlayStation 5’s rather confusing user interface caused a lot of problems when the console originally launched. For one, players had trouble identifying whether they were booting up the PS4 or PS5 version of cross-gen titles.
dexerto.com

Best RAAL MG Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

LMGs are underrated but powerful weapons in Modern Warfare 2, and the RAAL MG is one of the strongest the category has to offer. Check out the best RAAL MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 below, complete with the top attachments and Perks. With over 40 primary weapons to choose...
dexerto.com

Pokemon TCG fans are stars truck by VSTAR Universe card illustrations

Pokemon TCG fans are sharing their delight over the new VSTAR Universe expansions illustrated cards. Inclusions like Hisuian Goodra and Raihan signing Pokeballs have many hopeful for upcoming English expansions. While the Pokemon TCG English expansion sets are preparing to receive Silver Tempest in November, Japanese players are getting hyped...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet or Violet: Which has the best exclusive Pokemon?

Some of the biggest factors players take into consideration when buying a new Pokemon game is the version exclusive monsters, and here is every Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Since the release of Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996, players have been faced with a tough decision: which...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go leak reveals “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet Pokedex

A major Pokemon Go leak has revealed a new Gen 9 ‘mon ahead of its official Scarlet & Violet debut, and it isn’t the first time players have caught a glimpse of this mystery Pokemon. On October 6, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released...
dexerto.com

FNS says there is “no bad blood” from OpTic Valorant split

Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta has insisted that there is no bad blood between the former OpTic Valorant players over the team splitting up after the organization did not get a partnership spot in Riot Games’ Americas league. The OpTic Gaming roster was the best team over the course...
dexerto.com

Wild Rift Aatrox champion guide: release date, abilities, more

Aatrox was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is a melee bruiser who plays primarily in the Baron lane. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Aatrox. This champion reigns from the region of Shurima, and was originally a god....
dexerto.com

How to unlock Blue Dot Reticles in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 features a nearly unparalleled level of weapon customization but not everyone is ready to give up the classics. If you’re looking to unlock the Blue Dot sight in Modern Warfare 2, this is what you need to know. Reticle customization has been a big part of...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: Winter Express, Wraith Mythic skin, more

Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Apex Legends’ next collection event, Wintertide has been revealed early in-game. Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including the return of Winter Express and Wraith’s Mythic skin. Season 15 of Apex Legends has only just started,...

