Toledo, OH

13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Metroparks works with universities from across the country and local organizations to study wildlife in our area. One of those partnerships is with the Toledo Zoo, who has had researchers monitoring and tracking turtles in Oak Openings Metropark for years now. “We like to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Imagination Station attempts to shatter a world record

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is attempting to shatter a world record this weekend. On Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Imagination Station will attempt to break the world record for collecting the most recyclable glass bottles in one hour, and they’re looking to the public for help.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is in need of turkeys and Thanksgiving help. Cherry Street Mission says they use approximately 1,000 turkeys a year to produce warm meals for guests. With the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys. Donations...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man found dead in Perrysburg Township fire late Thursday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A late-night fire in Perrysburg Township left one man dead Thursday. The fire broke out at the Titleist Club Apartments located on Mandell Road near Bates around 10:30 p.m. The Wood County coroner's office identified the victim as Justin Dotson. His age has not yet been...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Saturday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on I-475 at ProMedica Parkway. Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a vehicle went the wrong way off the exit ramp. Each car had one occupant but...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local organizations to provide free Ride to the Polls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Jobs with Justice and Interfaith Worker Justice Coalition is partnering with the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center to provide free Rides to the Polls. Organizers say for Ride to the Polls to early vote centers and on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW (419-868-3669) or send...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hero Hustle 5k celebrates organ donors

TOLEDO, OH
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Nov. 4, 2022

Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles. The programs include support groups, exercise therapy and art therapy. Why it Matters: Closing arguments on the campaign trail. Updated: 1 hour ago. Candidates are making their final pitches to voters ahead of next week's pivotal midterm election. Updated: 2 hours...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

