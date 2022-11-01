ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I went into despair... my heart is bleeding': Mother of innocent Deliveroo driver, 21, who was killed in Brixton gang shootout reveals her horror after discovering her son had died weeks before flight home to Brazil

By Brittany Chain, James Robinson for MailOnline
 4 days ago
 Pictured: Guilherme Messias da Silva, the tragic innocent victim of Sunday night's shooting

The heartbroken mother of an innocent delivery driver who was an unintentional victim of a gang-related drive-by shooting screamed and fainted in despair when his friends told her of his death.

Nursing technician Rosângela Messias de Sousa, 46, thought her son, Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, would be safe when he told her he was temporarily moving to the UK.

The Deliveroo driver was dropping off his final takeaway of the evening in Brixton, south London, on Sunday night when he was thrown from his bike and struck by a car in a pursuit with another vehicle, believed to have been part of a gangland dispute.

Lamar Scott, 27, a rapper who performed under the stage name Perm and the son of well known boxing promoter Dean Whyte, died in the shooting. It's believed he was the intended target of the attack.

Guilherme was tragically killed when the drill rapper swerved and jumped out of his car to flee the assailants, who remain on the run. The car careered out of control and hit Guilherme's moped.

Rosângela told local media she broke down the moment she learned of her son's tragic death.

'I went into despair, screamed, fainted. It's very sad, my heart is bleeding. It hurts everything,' she said.

She said she would speak to Guilherme every day on the phone, revealing their last phone call was just hours before he died.

'I was talking to him and he wasn't listening, so I told him to call later,' she said, adding she now regrets not savouring the conversation.

Guilherme's stepfather Cirilo Antonio Machado told the publication the family are now trying to prepare to have his body returned to his hometown to ensure he has a proper burial.

'He was very polite, sweet, full of friendships and hardworking,' Cirilo said.

Guilherme's friends had to make the devastating call to his family. Rosângela said his close friends remain in contact with local police and are continuing to update her on the investigation, according to the publication.

Some of his Deliveroo colleagues earlier revealed he had been planning to quit his job and go back to Brazil in December.

They paid tribute to Guilherme, who is believed to have lived in the UK for the last two years, having moved from his hometown of Petrolina de Goias, near the Brazilian capital Brasilia.

Fellow driver Paulo Silva, 42, described him as a 'good boy' and said: 'He was a very nice guy. It is so sad. He had planned to return to Brazil soon but it will not happen now.'

A tribute to Guilherme posted on social media in Portuguese by a close friend said: 'This first world country that many outsiders see is not just a bed of roses. This here is a daily struggle away from the family, exposed to daily dangers. God comfort the family and friends. God welcome you with open arms boy.'

Guilherme (pictured) was tragically killed when the drill rapper swerved and jumped out of his car to flee the assailants, who remain on the run. The car careered out of control and hit Guilherme's moped
Guilherme was struck off his bike during the shooting. Pictures from the scene show a smashed up car and a scooter 
Lamar Scott, 27, a rapper who performed under the stage name Perm and the son of well known boxing promoter Dean Whyte, died in the shooting. It's believed he was the intended target of the attack 
The shooting was the latest in a spate of gun attacks in the capital, including an incident in Ilford, east London on October 25 that saw two men killed and another injured.

Lamar, who performed as Perm, was believed to be the intended target of the attack.

Perm was a member of the CT drill group, who share their name with a gang of the same name, known as ClapTown (CT). Claptown operate around the Lambeth area, specifically in the Clapham High Road area.

They are known to have bitter feuds with other Lambeth gangs, particularly the '67' gang, based around Brixton Hill. The rivalry had been partly documented in drill music videos posted on YouTube.

Perm's death comes after he released a new album last month named 'Germs'. He had promoted the video on Youtube, including scenes from the Notre Dame estate in Clapham, south London.

His father is the well-known boxing manager Dean Whyte, a close friend of British heavyweight Dillian Whyte.

Though Dean and Dillian have often referred to each other as brothers, the pair are, in reality, good friends. They have also worked together on Dillian's boxing career.

Debris from vehicles is seen on Railton Road, Brixton, following yesterday's gun attack which has left two people dead 
Only a day before his death, Perm took to Instagram to share a post with friends and fellow artists, with the post: 'Ran thru the dirt but came out cleaner they wouldn't get it.'

On Sunday night, one friend said he was 'shocked' at the news of Perm's death. He told MailOnline: 'He's well known and said he was related to a very famous boxer. He was with another drill rapper that night. I'm shocked.'

Another, leaving flowers at the scene on Monday, described him as a kind and funny man who only wanted to help people.

She said: 'I used to live around the corner. We didn't go to school together, he went to Lambeth Academy, but we grew up together. He was kind, he was funny, he always knew how to make the room laugh, he was a practical joker.

'More than anything he was kind hearted, to people that he knew.'

Speaking about why he may have been involved in a chase, the woman, who only gave her name as Shanz, added: 'It's the post code war, it's being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

'I wouldn't see him coming here. I don't know if it's unusual because I don't know what he does day-to-day but when you seen things on the internet, you know about gangland or whatever.

'I don't know if he's affiliated with gangs. I just know that he lives where he lives. Because you can just live there and that's all it takes. In this time black on black crime is real. Him just living there, he could be anybody.'

Flowers are left near the scene in Railton Road, Brixton, where two men were killed after a car chase ended in a fatal moped collision and a shooting

Residents near the fatal gun attack on Railton Road say at least 12 shots were fired during the shocking incident, which took place around 7.50pm last night.

The Met Police are yet to release officials details about the victims and no arrests have yet been made. The shooting took place on yet another weekend of sickening gun and knife violence in 'Wild West' London.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove of the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing Lambeth and Southwark, said: 'I am shocked and saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two young men who have tragically lost their lives.

'This incident will cause a great deal of concern throughout the local community and across London. 'We are supporting Specialist Crime detectives, who are working at pace to confirm the specific sequence of events and identify and arrest those responsible.

'Local officers are on the scene and patrolling the local area to speak to local residents, seek witnesses and provide visible reassurance. I would urge anyone with any information however small to come forward to help bring whoever is responsible to justice.'

The Met said residents will see an enhanced police presence in the area and have been advised to speak with officers if they have any information.

Metropolitan Police were called at around 7.50pm on Sunday night to reports of gun fire on Railton Road
Police are this morning hunting a gunman following the death of two men in a drive-by shooting (pictured: Police at the scene in Brixton this morning), on yet another weekend of sickening gun and knife violence in Wild West London

The double shooting comes after a fatal stabbing in Sudbury Town near Wembley, north-west London, in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers rushed to Harrow Road, Wembley, around 2am to reports of a stabbing.

A man, 21, was found with stab wounds. Emergency services attempted to treat him but he died shortly after. Police say two men were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and have been taken into custody.

On Saturday morning, a 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed near Waterloo Station, south London.

Adrian Keise, from Lambeth, was attacked during an altercation involving two groups of men in Lower Marsh Street, according to the Met.

In September another rapper, Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, known as M Lo, was shot in Kensington High Street, and on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival in August Takayo Nembhard, known as TKorStretch, was fatally stabbed.

There were another three fatal shootings in London in the space of six days in July.

Two men died on July 24 - Camilo Palacio, 23, in Wood Green, north London, and Sam Brown, 28, in Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, east London, while Daneche Tison, 26, was killed in Bruckner Street, Queen's Park, west London on July 19.

The following month, on August 13, Kacey Boothe, 25, was shot outside a child's birthday party in Walthamstow, east London.

According to Metropolitan Police figures, there were 12 fatal shootings among 134 homicides investigated by the force in the whole of 2021. Between October 31 last year and July 19 this year there were no fatal shootings in London.

