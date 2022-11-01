ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old dead have also been charged with murdering another teen the day before.Detectives say the shootings outside of the high school and along North 13th Street were similar.Surveillance video shows the shooters jumping out of a car and ambushing the victims.Last month, CBS3 reported police were looking into possible links in multiple deadly shootings. Police have now confirmed connections in two cases. Philadelphia police have identified three of the gunmen seen in this security video during the Roxborough High school that happened on Sept....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

3 men killed in 2 shootings in Pa. neighborhood

Three men were shot and killed in two shootings in less than an hour in Pa., according to police. Police arrived at the 200 block of South Saint Bernard Street in Philadelphia in response to a call about gunshots after midnight Friday, according to 6ABC. Authorities found two unresponsive men...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ask for help locating West Chester man

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

