Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Police: 2 men shot in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after two men were shot in North Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Arrest made after a man was shot 6 times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia and a shooter is in custody. According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., on the 2300 block of North 25th Street. Police found the 41-year-old man with gunshots to his...
fox29.com
Police: Woman, 22, critical after shooting in SW Philadelphia; person in custody
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue, inside of a home. Responding officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical...
Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
Philadelphia Wawa Shooting Leaves Licensed Gun Owner Wounded, Report Says
A shooting inside of a Philadelphia Wawa overnight left one man wounded, police say. Gunfire erupted in the vestibule of the Frankford Avenue and Academy Road Wawa around 4:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. According to Fox29, a licensed gun owner said something to a man staring at him, when the...
3 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old dead have also been charged with murdering another teen the day before.Detectives say the shootings outside of the high school and along North 13th Street were similar.Surveillance video shows the shooters jumping out of a car and ambushing the victims.Last month, CBS3 reported police were looking into possible links in multiple deadly shootings. Police have now confirmed connections in two cases. Philadelphia police have identified three of the gunmen seen in this security video during the Roxborough High school that happened on Sept....
3 men killed in 2 shootings in Pa. neighborhood
Three men were shot and killed in two shootings in less than an hour in Pa., according to police. Police arrived at the 200 block of South Saint Bernard Street in Philadelphia in response to a call about gunshots after midnight Friday, according to 6ABC. Authorities found two unresponsive men...
Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man charged for stalking, nearly blinding ex-girlfriend in attack
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man has been arrested, charged and faces up to 40 years in prison for an attack on a woman he used to date. The Department of Justice says 45-year-old Victor Ortiz has been charged with stalking and assault. According to a federal indictment, Ortiz followed his...
3 men killed in 2 shootings in West Philadelphia
West Philly Homicides: A man was found shot to death half a block from his home. Two other victims were located inside a car.
fox29.com
Police say a 68-year-old man's death in Southwest Philadelphia is suspicious
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia and say the death is suspicious. 12th District officers and a fire company responded to a home on the 5900 block of Chester Avenue Saturday, just after 5:30 in the evening, for a welfare check.
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after found riding Bensalem school bus
Police say 40-year-old Elliott Smith Jr. boarded the bus at Brownsville Road and Weldon Avenue and sat alone.
More than 120 shots fired in Kensington, 2 innocent bystanders injured
Two innocent bystanders were wounded as gunmen fired automatic weapons across a Philadelphia neighborhood, police say.
3 Roxborough High School shooting suspects charged with another murder from day before
Zyheid Jones, Troy Fletcher and Dayton Burney-Thorne, all suspects in the fatal shooting outside of Roxborough High School, are charged with another murder that happened the day before. And they may be connected to the shooting of an 8-year-old.
Man pleads guilty in Philadelphia armed carjacking
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in connection with a March 2022 carjacking in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
Former SEPTA manager accused in bribery scheme faces federal charges
James Stevens facing federal bribery and extortion charges after, authorities say, he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for helping Robert Welsh gain millions of dollars in contracts with SEPTA.
fox29.com
Police asking for public's help to identify teen homicide victim in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNY - A teen was killed in Delaware County, but police say his identity is unknown and are asking for the public's help. Police say the homicide occurred on the 1400 block of Longacre Boulevard in Yeadon Friday morning. The male teenage victim is described as being 5 feet...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals
Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot twice during mountain bike robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting on Thursday morning. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue and officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say they found a 36-year-old man...
Comments / 3