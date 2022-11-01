ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Taylor Swift to tour in Pennsylvania

By John Lynch
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2GEU_0iuRQqNY00

( WTRF ) — On Tuesday morning, Taylor Swift announced her next tour.

‘The Eras Tour’ will arrive in Pittsburgh on June 17 at Acrisure Stadium.

Swift announced on social media that the tour will journey through the musical eras of my career past & present.

The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023

Special guests for the Pittsburgh date will be girl in red and OWENN.

This will be the first time Taylor Swift will play live concerts since 2018.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. (local time), Nov. 18. A presale for Capital One cardholders runs Nov. 15-17.

Tickets will be priced from $49-$449, with VIP packages ranging from $199 to $899.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU esports team wins regional, qualifies for national tournament

WVU's esports program is only in its first year but is already seeing success in its VALORANT division, winning the Mid-Atlantic regional tournament in Columbus, Ohio in Red Bull's Campus Clutch tournament series. This win qualifies WVU for the National Final, the winner of which will represent the United States in the Campus Clutch World Final.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Brown’s golden goal gives AAA girls soccer title to Morgantown

BECKLEY, W.Va – With a chance at redemption after falling short of the state title game last season, Morgantown girls’ soccer was on a mission once the Class AAA state championship game kicked off Saturday afternoon. The Mohigans gave every bit of what they had against Parkersburg South and the start to finish effort paid […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local cheerleader claims she was suspended after eating gummy laced with drugs

PITTSBURGH — A local cheerleader claims she was suspended over a piece of gummy candy that turned out to be laced with drugs. Jekara Jackson, a freshman at Bishop Canevin High School tells Channel 11 she was handed a peach ring at a football game by another cheerleader under the guise it was candy. But as soon as the 9th grader ate it, she says several teammates began laughing at her.
CARNEGIE, PA
WBOY 12 News

Stills, WVU’s new TFL king, looks to add to his legacy

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia has a new king of stops behind the line. Dante Stills added to his decorated resume on Saturday when he busted up a screen pass to TCU’s Kendre Miller for a 1-yard loss. That was the fifth-year senior’s only recorded stat of the season, but it might have been […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling

Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities.  Mulch will […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy