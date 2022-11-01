Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State College University Police is teaming up with the ASC student-athletes and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge. The Alfred State College University Police are teaming up with the ASC Athletic Department and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge.
Body found in Cazenovia Creek
Buffalo police are investigating after a body was found in Cazenovia Creek Saturday just before 11:30 a.m.
wellsvillesun.com
Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos, 97, Alfred NY
Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos – (97) – of 34 Hillcrest Dr., Alfred, NY died Monday afternoon (October 31, 2022) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Delianuova, Italy on September 30, 1925, she was the daughter of Arcangelo & Josephine (Gongemi) Italiano. Angie’s family moved to the United States when she was 9 years old and settled in Bolivar, NY. Her family owned and operated the Chef Bar & Grill for years. She was a graduate of Bolivar High School (class of 1946).
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was charged with manslaughter following a motorcycle crash just before noon in Batavia on Friday, according to police. Police say they responded at the roundabout on Oak Street Extension where they found a female on the ground and the motorcycle, allegedly operated by 27-year-old Christopher Scinta, fleeing the […]
Man arrested, alleged reckless operation of motorcycle caused death of passenger
A Buffalo man was arrested Friday morning after an alleged reckless motorcycle operation caused the death of his 17-year-old passenger.
Buffalo police investigating stabbing on Cambridge Avenue
The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was a domestic incident in which a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County man was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. According to police, 48 year old Terry Lamere, of Bath was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. Police say that Lamere allegedly stole a motor vehicle from a home in Bath on October 2nd and allegedly threatened the owner of the vehicle.
Men charged with trying to smuggle $20 into Genesee County Jail
They're scheduled to be back in court next week.
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
Man found in possession of stolen gun and body armor after arrest by OP police
Officers responded to Webster Road for the report of a man with a gun wearing body armor. Police took him into custody at gunpoint.
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
13 WHAM
Police identify body found in Livingston County
Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
Buffalo woman indicted on murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
nyspnews.com
Olean woman arrested for Wal-Mart larceny
On November 3, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Katie M. Willis, 33, of Olean, NY, for Petit Larceny. On October 7, 2022, Troopers were called to Wal-Mart in the town of Allegany for a shoplifting complaint. Investigation determined that Willis had stolen $97 in goods. Willis was arrested on November 3, 2022 and processed at SP Olean.
Major drug trafficking ring busted in Erie and Niagara counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fourteen people are facing charges in connection with the takedown of a drug trafficking ring in Western New York. A 129-count indictment was unsealed in Erie County Court on Wednesday. Investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office say the 14 people charged allegedly trafficked...
wellsvillesun.com
Terry L. Dahlgren, Lancaster NY
DAHLGREN – Terry L. of Lancaster, NY passed away on October 26, 2022. Loving father of Shawn (Greg) Sheehan and Stephanie (KC) Colling; grandfather of Jessica (Ryan) Stearns, Sarah, Christian, Michael and Scarlett; great grandfather of Summer and Frank; brother o Donald (Janiece), Denis (Colleen) and the late Debra (Glenn) Mattison; former husband of Marianne Dahlgren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher Inc. Funeral Home 27 Aurora St. Lancaster, NY Saturday November 12, 2022 from 10am to 12 noon with a celebration of life to follow at Ripa’s restaurant at 4218 Walden Ave. Lancaster, NY from 12:30 to 2:30PM. Terry was an auditor for the New York State Labor Department and a Vietnam veteran.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Legislature passes pay raise resolutions
County Sheriff pay also increased to correct a “typo”. The debate over providing county employees a substantial pay increase ended with approval from the full board of Legislators. Three votes took place during public session on Wednesday November 2: The first was to approve salary increases for almost two...
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
Town officials also added that there is currently no boil advisory in effect and there are no restrictions on water usage.
erienewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
