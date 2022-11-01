DAHLGREN – Terry L. of Lancaster, NY passed away on October 26, 2022. Loving father of Shawn (Greg) Sheehan and Stephanie (KC) Colling; grandfather of Jessica (Ryan) Stearns, Sarah, Christian, Michael and Scarlett; great grandfather of Summer and Frank; brother o Donald (Janiece), Denis (Colleen) and the late Debra (Glenn) Mattison; former husband of Marianne Dahlgren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher Inc. Funeral Home 27 Aurora St. Lancaster, NY Saturday November 12, 2022 from 10am to 12 noon with a celebration of life to follow at Ripa’s restaurant at 4218 Walden Ave. Lancaster, NY from 12:30 to 2:30PM. Terry was an auditor for the New York State Labor Department and a Vietnam veteran.

