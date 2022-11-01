ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfred, NY

Comments / 1

Related
wellsvillesun.com

University Police and Athletic Department to participate in 3,000 pushup challenge

Alfred State College University Police is teaming up with the ASC student-athletes and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge. The Alfred State College University Police are teaming up with the ASC Athletic Department and the Alfred Fire Department to participate in the 3,000 pushup challenge.
ALFRED, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos, 97, Alfred NY

Angela Rose “Angie” Ninos – (97) – of 34 Hillcrest Dr., Alfred, NY died Monday afternoon (October 31, 2022) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Delianuova, Italy on September 30, 1925, she was the daughter of Arcangelo & Josephine (Gongemi) Italiano. Angie’s family moved to the United States when she was 9 years old and settled in Bolivar, NY. Her family owned and operated the Chef Bar & Grill for years. She was a graduate of Bolivar High School (class of 1946).
ALFRED, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Man Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County man was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. According to police, 48 year old Terry Lamere, of Bath was arrested following an investigation of a reported stolen vehicle. Police say that Lamere allegedly stole a motor vehicle from a home in Bath on October 2nd and allegedly threatened the owner of the vehicle.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police identify body found in Livingston County

Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman indicted on murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Olean woman arrested for Wal-Mart larceny

On November 3, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Katie M. Willis, 33, of Olean, NY, for Petit Larceny. On October 7, 2022, Troopers were called to Wal-Mart in the town of Allegany for a shoplifting complaint. Investigation determined that Willis had stolen $97 in goods. Willis was arrested on November 3, 2022 and processed at SP Olean.
OLEAN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Terry L. Dahlgren, Lancaster NY

DAHLGREN – Terry L. of Lancaster, NY passed away on October 26, 2022. Loving father of Shawn (Greg) Sheehan and Stephanie (KC) Colling; grandfather of Jessica (Ryan) Stearns, Sarah, Christian, Michael and Scarlett; great grandfather of Summer and Frank; brother o Donald (Janiece), Denis (Colleen) and the late Debra (Glenn) Mattison; former husband of Marianne Dahlgren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher Inc. Funeral Home 27 Aurora St. Lancaster, NY Saturday November 12, 2022 from 10am to 12 noon with a celebration of life to follow at Ripa’s restaurant at 4218 Walden Ave. Lancaster, NY from 12:30 to 2:30PM. Terry was an auditor for the New York State Labor Department and a Vietnam veteran.
LANCASTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Legislature passes pay raise resolutions

County Sheriff pay also increased to correct a “typo”. The debate over providing county employees a substantial pay increase ended with approval from the full board of Legislators. Three votes took place during public session on Wednesday November 2: The first was to approve salary increases for almost two...
erienewsnow.com

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy