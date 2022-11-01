ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

Former Argyle Standout The Oldest DI Quarterback In History

No, this isn’t the plot of the Mark Wahlberg starring vehicle Invincible. Although, the uniforms are very similar. University of North Texas’ Austin Aune continues to make the Mean Green a contender in C-USA. Here’s the twist: he’s also almost 30 years old. Eleven years ago,...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Nov. 4 afternoon forecast

The chance of severe weather has been upgraded for parts of North Texas. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps breaks down the chances of hail and tornadoes and when to expect them to hit this Friday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Nov. 4 2 p.m. update

FOX 4 meteorologists Dan Henry and Ali Turiano break down today's chances of severe weather and are tracking strong winds through the area. Much of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle wrapped up its undefeated season on Thursday night with a resounding victory over Carrollton Creekview. RJ Bunnell got things going for the Eagles with a 4-yard touchdown run, and Landon Farris added a 7-yard touchdown run three-and-a-half minutes later. With 4:19 remaining in the first quarter, John Gailey connected...
ARGYLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Following the Storms Through Dallas County

Dallas County’s severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:15 p.m, according to the National Weather Service. The worst of the storm appears to be south of the metro area, where a tornado warning was issued for Ellis and Navarro counties. Fort Worth and Tarrant County have received most of the rain. The tornado watch will be lifted at 8 p.m. as the storms move east.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy