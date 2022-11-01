Read full article on original website
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Thunderstorms delay Dallas ISD football game to determine district champion
DALLAS - The storms cleared out in time for high school football. But at least one game in Dallas got delayed due to lightning. The game was scheduled for 730 p.m., but lingering lightning from the storm delayed it. Hours before South Oak Cliff was scheduled to take on Woodrow...
Former Argyle Standout The Oldest DI Quarterback In History
No, this isn’t the plot of the Mark Wahlberg starring vehicle Invincible. Although, the uniforms are very similar. University of North Texas’ Austin Aune continues to make the Mean Green a contender in C-USA. Here’s the twist: he’s also almost 30 years old. Eleven years ago,...
My Fair Lady comes to Dallas and Fort Worth stages
Texas talent comes along on a national tour of a beautiful revival of 'My Fair Lady.' Jonathan Grunert plays Professor Henry Higgins in the classic musical on stage in Dallas now and coming to Fort Worth.
Dallas weather: Nov. 4 afternoon forecast
The chance of severe weather has been upgraded for parts of North Texas. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps breaks down the chances of hail and tornadoes and when to expect them to hit this Friday.
Popular Steakhouse Opens First Texas Location
"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas."
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Dallas weather: Nov. 4 2 p.m. update
FOX 4 meteorologists Dan Henry and Ali Turiano break down today's chances of severe weather and are tracking strong winds through the area. Much of North Texas is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they're one of the most diverse states in the entire country.
High School Football Scoreboard
Argyle wrapped up its undefeated season on Thursday night with a resounding victory over Carrollton Creekview. RJ Bunnell got things going for the Eagles with a 4-yard touchdown run, and Landon Farris added a 7-yard touchdown run three-and-a-half minutes later. With 4:19 remaining in the first quarter, John Gailey connected...
Komen 3-Day Walk returns to DFW this weekend
The goal for this year's event is to walk 20 miles a day for 3 consecutive days. Since 2005, Dallas-Fort Worth has raised more than $67 million.
Big crowd gathers for opening of new H-E-B store in Plano
A big crowd waited all night for the doors to open at H-E-B’s new supermarket in Plano this morning. For weeks there has been great buzz about the new store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway.
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
Following the Storms Through Dallas County
Dallas County’s severe thunderstorm warning expired at 5:15 p.m, according to the National Weather Service. The worst of the storm appears to be south of the metro area, where a tornado warning was issued for Ellis and Navarro counties. Fort Worth and Tarrant County have received most of the rain. The tornado watch will be lifted at 8 p.m. as the storms move east.
Dallas weather: November 4 morning forecast
There is an enhanced risk of severe storms on Friday, including heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews breaks down the risks.
Get a sneak peek at H-E-B before its Nov. 2 opening in Plano
Patrick Gural, top store leader for H-E-B in Plano, speaks before the ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) The Nov. 2 opening of Plano’s new H-E-B’s store has been a long time coming for friends Tommy Trogden and Claudia Kist. Trogden said he generally finds two camps...
Dallas weather: Storms bring rain to the Metroplex, with tornadoes reported in eastern counties
Severe storms spawned a tornado outbreak in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Much of the Metroplex only saw high winds, rain, and some hail but avoided any tornadoes. Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris. In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of...
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
Was this your ticket? $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in North Texas
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start in their 2022-23 NFL season, the TCU Horned Frogs are the pleasant surprise of the college football season and both teams are winning ball games.
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
