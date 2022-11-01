ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How to live stream vote counting in Texas

By Jeff Caldwell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCA9l_0iuRQ7BS00

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Waiting for election results can be a nail-biting experience for Texas voters, with common election night practices that include refreshing election results and changing from one news channel to the next to search for any updates. Voters in Texas can add one more real-time source to their election night obsessions — live streams of votes being counted.

Since 2021, the law in Texas requires any county with more than 100,000 residents to live stream the vote tabulation process. This means that voters can watch live as the votes are counted in 42 counties across the state.

In many counties, streams of ballot rooms are already live during early voting. For Tom Green County, that stream is available on youtube , with a second stream that will go live on election night.

To find a live stream of votes being tabulated in your county, you can visit your county elections department website and search for a link to an election live stream. Depending on your county, the link may not be very easy to find, so we’ve put together a list of some of the streams for counties in different parts of the state.

Harris County

Dallas County

Travis County

Bexar County

  • Bexar County has 5 different views of votes being counted available on their site . Select the view you want to see from the dropdown menu above the live stream.

Hidalgo County

Potter County

Potter County is streaming live on YouTube .

Lubbock County

Taylor County

Tom Green County

