Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Local winners announced as Indiana Historical Society Annual Award winners
INDIANA — The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) is proud to announce its Annual Award Winners for 2022. Each year, these awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations whose efforts have enriched the lives of others by conveying awareness and appreciation of Indiana’s history on local, regional, and statewide levels.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb, Sec. Chambers to launch next phase of Mammoth Solar Farm Project
FRANCEVILLE – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will join Israeli officials and executives of Doral Renewables LLC today at noon Eastern time to launch the second phase of development for the company’s $1.5 billion solar farm project, Mammoth Solar, in northwest Indiana.
wbiw.com
Doral Renewables launches next phase of $1.5B Solar Farm in Northwest Indiana
FRANCESVILLE – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined Israeli officials and executives of Doral Renewables LLC, a leading U.S.-based developer of renewable energy projects backed by Israeli and U.S. investors, today to celebrate the launch of the second phase of the company’s three-phase, 13,000-acre solar farm project, Mammoth Solar, in northwest Indiana.
wbiw.com
Second Annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Contest online voting is now open
INDIANA — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially tipped off with online voting now open at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. The contest, which celebrates the state’s long manufacturing history, boasts a 54-company field. There is a wide range of makers and their...
wbiw.com
Deer firearms season begins on Saturday, November 12th
INDIANA – Listen up hunters, deer firearms season runs from Nov. 12 – Nov. 27. Don’t risk license delays due to technical difficulties or long lines at your local retailer. Plan to buy your deer hunting license early. If you want to buy online, check that you...
Comments / 0