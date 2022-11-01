Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
1037thegame.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
Mother of bullied New Iberia Senior High student wants to bring awareness
A bullying incident at a New Iberia Senior High School football game has New Iberia's Dawn Guidry upset over the lack f help for her daughter.
Popular Lafayette Dentist Office Recreates Iconic Halloween Movie Scene
Today is October 31 the spookiest day of the year.
theadvocate.com
The Lourdes Foundation’s Wonderous Adventure delights guests
This year’s Lourdes Foundation gala was indeed a treat for Alice in Wonderland fans. The Adventures in Wonderland Soirée was held Oct. 20 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. It included fabulous auction items, gourmet delights and Alice in Wonderland characters dressed to perfection. Some of the characters were even portrayed by well-known residents. This party with a purpose always draws a huge crowd of supporters who not only come for the fabulous entertainment, but also to support the many important services provided by the foundation. St. Bernadette’s Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Healing Garden are just a few of the programs the foundation has created that provide aid and comfort to Acadiana’s neediest population. Lourdes is all about the mission to serve and giving back. Event sponsors included Park Place Surgical Hospital, MacLaff, Inc., Diana Rae Jewelry, and the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. We salute them all for supporting such a worthy cause.
Unlock your family history Nov. 19 at the Delta Grand
The St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux invites the public for a presentation on November 19, by Alex D. Lee, the new St. Landry Parish Archivist.
kadn.com
Parents threaten to remove students from French Immersion amid bullying allegations at Paul Breux Middle
Lafayette - Parents of students who attend Paul Breaux Middle School for a weekly gifted and French immersion program are speaking out after they say their kids have been subjected to verbal and physical assault by students at the school. News15 received a letter addressing several parties, including LPSS superintendent...
UPDATE: Student arrested in Northside threat
The student was arrested and booked into the detention center on a charge of terrorizing, Lafayette Police say.
Abbeville Meridional
Pete, six or seven ghosts, and me
Here is why I believe there may be something to at least some of the ghost stories that we hear at this time of year. In 1998, photographer Pete Piazza and I spent weeks driving all across south Louisiana, gathering material and taking photographs for the book Our Acadiana. We stopped one afternoon at Albania Plantation, on Highway 182 midway between New Iberia and Jeanerette, to see what we could find out about its history.
The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit
The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
Photos From the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party (2022)
The night was filled with unparalleled excitement, music, fun and prizes as the magical retro experience made its way back to the original location of the first Polyester Power Hour Party over 20 years prior.
Crowley school on lock down after firearm spotted in neighborhood
Police say there was no gun on campus and no students were involved; a person was spotted walking in the neighborhood with a BB gun.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Youngsville Traffic Alert- Bonin Road Closing
The Youngsville and LCG are moving forward with plans to improve Bonin Road, and that will require a minor inconvenience for some of us.
Lafayette Student Arrested for Northside High School Threat, Others Arrested Too
A fourth student was arrested for a social media threat against a Lafayette school.
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
Lafayette attorney makes history as 1st Black female district public defender
Martin hopes her work speaks the loudest for the people
Crowley Middle School on lockdown Tuesday, quickly lifted
Crowley Middle School went on lockdown early Tuesday due to a report of a weapon near campus, but was lifted before 9 a.m., authorities said.
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Louisiana witness at Duson reported watching a cigar-shaped object and a square-shaped object crossing the sky under 100 feet at about 9:30 p.m. on June 29, 2022, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lafayette crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
