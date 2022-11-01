ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037thegame.com

The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

The Lourdes Foundation’s Wonderous Adventure delights guests

This year’s Lourdes Foundation gala was indeed a treat for Alice in Wonderland fans. The Adventures in Wonderland Soirée was held Oct. 20 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. It included fabulous auction items, gourmet delights and Alice in Wonderland characters dressed to perfection. Some of the characters were even portrayed by well-known residents. This party with a purpose always draws a huge crowd of supporters who not only come for the fabulous entertainment, but also to support the many important services provided by the foundation. St. Bernadette’s Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Healing Garden are just a few of the programs the foundation has created that provide aid and comfort to Acadiana’s neediest population. Lourdes is all about the mission to serve and giving back. Event sponsors included Park Place Surgical Hospital, MacLaff, Inc., Diana Rae Jewelry, and the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. We salute them all for supporting such a worthy cause.
Abbeville Meridional

Pete, six or seven ghosts, and me

Here is why I believe there may be something to at least some of the ghost stories that we hear at this time of year. In 1998, photographer Pete Piazza and I spent weeks driving all across south Louisiana, gathering material and taking photographs for the book Our Acadiana. We stopped one afternoon at Albania Plantation, on Highway 182 midway between New Iberia and Jeanerette, to see what we could find out about its history.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit

The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
SUNSET, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy