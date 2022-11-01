ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Obituary: Clifton E. Hupp

Clifton E. Hupp, 77, of Bedford, died at 3:43 p.m. at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born December 16, 1944, in Bloomington, he was the son of Thomas and Helen (Ray) Hupp. He married Terry Hold-Price on April 22, 1995, and she survives. Clifton worked in the trucking industry for...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ronald Lee Ritter

Ronald Lee Ritter, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington. Born January 27, 1940, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Harrison and Florence (Coulter) Ritter. He married Nancy Lane Spangler on January 25, 1959, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School and owner of Ritter Tool & Die Corporation. He was a member of the Bedford Elks Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips

Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Donna Gayle (Mitchell) Pace

Donna Gayle (Mitchell) Pace, a long-time resident of Bedford, peacefully passed away at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Westview Nursing and Rehab following years of having Parkinson’s disease. Born March 13, 1937, in Bedford, Indiana, she was the daughter of Charlie E. and L. Bernie (Meadows) Mitchell....
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders

Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders, 66, of Orleans, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. Born February 25, 1956, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Lawrence Ellis Holt Sr. and Eloise Joanne (Pitman) Holt-Eads. Laurina married Arthur Leroy “Buddy” Sanders on April 26, 1975, and he preceded her in death on February 20, 1999.
ORLEANS, IN
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Marilyn Ann Allen Olson

Marilyn Ann Allen Olson, 92, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. She was born February 25, 1930, in Bedford, Indiana to Mabel (Sipes) and Harry Allen. She married Norman R. Olson Jr. on November 13, 1948, and they shared 48 years together. Marilyn was...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Theresa D. Harrison

Theresa D. Harrison, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 20, 1950, in Port Orange, FL, she was the daughter of Roy and Virginia Thomas. She married Mark Harrison, and he survives. She was a nurse’s aide at Garden Villa and a member of the Englewood Baptist Church.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 4, 2022

2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

New mural unveiled in Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Brown County Community Foundation and the Brown County Pollinators group unveiled a new mural and pollinator park in October on its Van Buren Street property in Nashville. The mural on a large concrete retaining wall was created by Christina Hollering and features milkweed pollinators such as...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ollie Thomas Hughes

Ollie Thomas Hughes, 68, of Bedford, IN passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Born on March 2, 1954, he was the son of George Sr. and Lavada (McCroy) Hughes. He married Betty JoeAnn Tungate and she preceded him in death on January 17, 1998. Ollie worked for the City...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

One dead following crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Apply for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator

COLUMBUS – Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. On-Ramp is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana. The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor seeks decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction

BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor is seeking decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal Knox County crash kills Wheatland man

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found that a vehicle, driven by Robert J. […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy