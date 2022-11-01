Read full article on original website
Obituary: Clifton E. Hupp
Clifton E. Hupp, 77, of Bedford, died at 3:43 p.m. at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born December 16, 1944, in Bloomington, he was the son of Thomas and Helen (Ray) Hupp. He married Terry Hold-Price on April 22, 1995, and she survives. Clifton worked in the trucking industry for...
Obituary: Ronald Lee Ritter
Ronald Lee Ritter, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington. Born January 27, 1940, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Harrison and Florence (Coulter) Ritter. He married Nancy Lane Spangler on January 25, 1959, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School and owner of Ritter Tool & Die Corporation. He was a member of the Bedford Elks Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
Obituary: Donna Gayle (Mitchell) Pace
Donna Gayle (Mitchell) Pace, a long-time resident of Bedford, peacefully passed away at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Westview Nursing and Rehab following years of having Parkinson’s disease. Born March 13, 1937, in Bedford, Indiana, she was the daughter of Charlie E. and L. Bernie (Meadows) Mitchell....
Obituary: Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders
Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders, 66, of Orleans, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. Born February 25, 1956, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Lawrence Ellis Holt Sr. and Eloise Joanne (Pitman) Holt-Eads. Laurina married Arthur Leroy “Buddy” Sanders on April 26, 1975, and he preceded her in death on February 20, 1999.
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Obituary: Marilyn Ann Allen Olson
Marilyn Ann Allen Olson, 92, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. She was born February 25, 1930, in Bedford, Indiana to Mabel (Sipes) and Harry Allen. She married Norman R. Olson Jr. on November 13, 1948, and they shared 48 years together. Marilyn was...
Happy Homecoming For Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey, Son of Indiana Legend Damon Bailey
Saint Francis guard Brayton Bailey, the son of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey, discussed the experience of playing at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.
Obituary: Theresa D. Harrison
Theresa D. Harrison, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 20, 1950, in Port Orange, FL, she was the daughter of Roy and Virginia Thomas. She married Mark Harrison, and he survives. She was a nurse’s aide at Garden Villa and a member of the Englewood Baptist Church.
Police Log: November 4, 2022
2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
New mural unveiled in Nashville
NASHVILLE – The Brown County Community Foundation and the Brown County Pollinators group unveiled a new mural and pollinator park in October on its Van Buren Street property in Nashville. The mural on a large concrete retaining wall was created by Christina Hollering and features milkweed pollinators such as...
Obituary: Ollie Thomas Hughes
Ollie Thomas Hughes, 68, of Bedford, IN passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Born on March 2, 1954, he was the son of George Sr. and Lavada (McCroy) Hughes. He married Betty JoeAnn Tungate and she preceded him in death on January 17, 1998. Ollie worked for the City...
One dead following crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
Apply for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator
COLUMBUS – Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. On-Ramp is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana. The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive...
Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor seeks decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction
BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor is seeking decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 51-year-old Wheatland man has died after a two-vehicle crash on US 50 in Knox County. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Investigating deputies found that a vehicle, driven by Robert J. […]
Daviess County Landfill announced holiday closing hours
DAVIESS CO. – Daviess County Landfill will be closed on the following days. The Daviess County Solid Waste District manages the Daviess County Landfill, located at 1640 North County Road 650 East in Montgomery.
Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will perform their grandparents’ songs at Mitchell Opera House on Nov. 12
MITCHELL – Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, and Tre Twitty, Conway Twitty’s grandson, will be performing live country music at the historic Mitchell Opera House on November 12th at 7:00 p.m. They will be performing a variety of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty songs as a tribute...
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
Seldon Reset Orchard featured vendor at Bloomington Farmers’ Market
BLOOMINGTON – Seldom Rest Orchard run by Marie and Jeremiah Wagler planted their first tree in 2002 right after they got married. They are the featured vendors this week at the Bloomington Farmers’ Market. Through the remainder of the season, the Market begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends...
