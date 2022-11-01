TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Ice Rink is becoming a big thing again. Thanks to proactive people who are visionaries and sentimentalists that see the rink for what it is- an underutilized resource and asset to the town, there has been a renewed interest and the Ticonderoga Rink is next up to see some major improvements that will allow everyone to enjoy it.

TICONDEROGA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO