suncommunitynews.com
Schroon Lake Public Library unveils StoryWalk
SCHROON LAKE | In fifty states and 13 different countries, StoryWalks® are taking libraries by storm. The Schroon Lake Public Library recently unveiled its version of the literary innovation this past summer, and the walk has made a solid addition to not only the library’s offerings, but the community and visitor experience.
Clinton County Legislature launches 'Operation Green Light'
PLATTSBURGH | Ahead of Veterans Day, the Clinton County Legislature has announced that the bell tower on the Clinton County Government Building will be illuminated green from Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a nationwide initiative to support veterans...
Blanche E. Fosco
TICONDEROGA | Blanche E. Fosco, 101, of Ticonderoga, passed away on All Saints’ Day, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Elderwood Rehab of Ticonderoga. Blanche was born into a large and loving Italian American family in West New York, N.J., on Dec. 15, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Carmella Cocciadiferro.
Ticonderoga Ice Rink to be winter hot spot
TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Ice Rink is becoming a big thing again. Thanks to proactive people who are visionaries and sentimentalists that see the rink for what it is- an underutilized resource and asset to the town, there has been a renewed interest and the Ticonderoga Rink is next up to see some major improvements that will allow everyone to enjoy it.
NYSPHSAA announces six-class standards
Peru and Plattsburgh High will be Class A schools in the sports of boys/girls soccer, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball starting in 2023-24, based on the new NYSPHSAA six-class system and preliminary BEDS numbers. LATHAM | The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) officially approved a sixth classification to the sports of soccer, basketball, baseball/softball, and girls volleyball at their executive committee meeting Nov. 1.
Police accuse Ticonderoga man of selling drugs
TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga man was arrested by local police and charged with two felonies related to his alleged possession and sale of a controlled substance. Following a multiple-agency collaborative effort involving the Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Police, and the Essex County Sheriff's Department, Thomas L. Cusack was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
