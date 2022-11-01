Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
10NEWS
No one won the Powerball jackpot, but 2 Florida players won at least $1 million
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No one took home the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot on Halloween, but two Floridians did get a special treat. Three players from Florida, New York and Oklahoma won the Match 5+ Power Play for a $2 million prize. Another Florida player was among seven others who matched 5 numbers to win $1 million.
Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
WEAR
Poarch Band of Creek Indians 50th annual Pow Wow returns this year
ATMORE, Fla. -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians 50th annual Pow Wow celebration is returning after a two-year hiatus. The event will be on Thanksgiving and the day after. It'll be held at the Poarch Creek Pow Wow grounds on Jack Springs Road in Atmore. It starts at 10 a.m.
WEAR
Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
WEAR
Woman wanted for stealing from healthcare workers at Northwest Florida hospitals
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to identify and locate a woman wanted for recent thefts at Northwest Florida hospitals. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers posted about the suspect on Thursday, saying she is wanted by Crestview Police. "This individual is suspected of taking healthcare workers' wallets while they are on...
WEAR
16-time Grammy winner Béla Fleck to perform free concert in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 16-time Grammy award-winning artist Béla Fleck will perform a free concert Saturday at the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival in Pensacola. Saturday's performance is a part of Fleck's first bluegrass tour in 24 years, "My Bluegrass Heart." "My Bluegrass Heart" is a 2021 Grammy award-winning album --...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office golf tournament raises money for Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is expecting to raise $40,000 for the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch with their second annual golf tournament. All the money raised from the gold tournament goes to the program. Deputies come to the youth ranch from all across the...
WEAR
Man wanted in Pensacola Wells Fargo bank robbery arrested in Key West
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 36-year-old man wanted by police for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola was arrested in Key West Friday, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police say Tanner Morgan, 36, was arrested by US Marshals Friday after being wanted for robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bayou Boulevard last month.
3rd, final suspect arrested in deadly Pensacola shooting: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the third and final suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Pensacola off Medford Avenue on Oct. 29. Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5 according to an update from a previous ECSO Facebook post. Colville was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
WEAR
New food truck court opens in Downtown Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab lunch in downtown Fort Walton Beach, you now have some new options. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach Organization kicked off its new food truck court Wednesday. It's located on the vacant concrete slab at "The Landing Park." "There's not that...
WEAR
WEAR
'The Hilarious Magic of Sam Sandler' coming to Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- "America's Premier Deaf Magician" is coming to Pensacola Saturday. Sam Sandler, a magician from Philadelphia, will perform at the Rex Theater on 18 N Palafox St at 7 p.m. Sandler has been completely deaf for over 10 years, after losing his hearing back in 2009. “That first...
utv44.com
Man shot in Pensacola Circle K
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
WEAR
Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
WEAR
Baker Gators volleyball defeats Chipley Tigers in Regional Final
BAKER, Fla. -- The Baker Gators volleyball team hosted Chipley Tuesday night in the 1A Regional Finals. Baker ranks #2 in the state. Chipley is ranked #12. The Gators defeated the Tigers 3-0, where they will now host #5 Union County Friday night in the State Seminfinal. The game begins...
WEAR
Texas man pleads not guilty to DUI crash killing Escambia County deputy, injuring teen
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The 26-year-old Texas man charged in a DUI accident that killed an Escambia County deputy in last month has pled not guilty. Tristen Parker, 26, is charged with DUI negligent manslaughter, serious bodily injury to another, and driving with a suspended license for the incident that took place in Okaloosa County on Oct. 15.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
