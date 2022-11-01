ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

cbs12.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
OBA

Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Poarch Band of Creek Indians 50th annual Pow Wow returns this year

ATMORE, Fla. -- The Poarch Band of Creek Indians 50th annual Pow Wow celebration is returning after a two-year hiatus. The event will be on Thanksgiving and the day after. It'll be held at the Poarch Creek Pow Wow grounds on Jack Springs Road in Atmore. It starts at 10 a.m.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

16-time Grammy winner Béla Fleck to perform free concert in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 16-time Grammy award-winning artist Béla Fleck will perform a free concert Saturday at the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival in Pensacola. Saturday's performance is a part of Fleck's first bluegrass tour in 24 years, "My Bluegrass Heart." "My Bluegrass Heart" is a 2021 Grammy award-winning album --...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man wanted in Pensacola Wells Fargo bank robbery arrested in Key West

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 36-year-old man wanted by police for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola was arrested in Key West Friday, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police say Tanner Morgan, 36, was arrested by US Marshals Friday after being wanted for robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bayou Boulevard last month.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating carjacking at Publix

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

New food truck court opens in Downtown Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab lunch in downtown Fort Walton Beach, you now have some new options. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach Organization kicked off its new food truck court Wednesday. It's located on the vacant concrete slab at "The Landing Park." "There's not that...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Police: Man shot near Circle K in Pensacola; Suspect arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 38-year-old man was arrested after another man was shot near a Circle K in Pensacola Friday night, according to Pensacola Police. Police responded to the area of 440 E Chase Street at around 9:01 p.m. after a caller reported that he had been shot. Police were...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

'The Hilarious Magic of Sam Sandler' coming to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- "America's Premier Deaf Magician" is coming to Pensacola Saturday. Sam Sandler, a magician from Philadelphia, will perform at the Rex Theater on 18 N Palafox St at 7 p.m. Sandler has been completely deaf for over 10 years, after losing his hearing back in 2009. “That first...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Man shot in Pensacola Circle K

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Baker Gators volleyball defeats Chipley Tigers in Regional Final

BAKER, Fla. -- The Baker Gators volleyball team hosted Chipley Tuesday night in the 1A Regional Finals. Baker ranks #2 in the state. Chipley is ranked #12. The Gators defeated the Tigers 3-0, where they will now host #5 Union County Friday night in the State Seminfinal. The game begins...

