Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to host job fair to recruit communications operators
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be hosting a job fair to recruit Communications Operators for the agency’s Emergency Operations Bureau. The job fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sarasota...
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
Sarasota supervisor of elections urges voters to drop off absentee ballots in person
Sarasota County residents who have decided to vote by mail are encouraged to drop off their voted vote-by-mail ballots in person to avoid postal delays.
amisun.com
The Doctor’s Office plans to expand
HOLMES BEACH – The doctor is in at The Doctor’s Office, a local cocktail bar, and he may soon be serving up an expanded menu in a larger space. Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Kim Rash dissenting, to approve the first public hearing of a proposed site plan amendment to turn the local bar into a restaurant.
Mysuncoast.com
Three Sarasota polling places changing location for Nov. 8 election
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three voting location in Sarasota County are moving for the Nov. 8 election, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said Wednesday. Turner said the polling locations have been temporarily relocated due to effects from Hurricane Ian. The changes are effective for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election only:
mymanatee.org
Moccasin Wallow Road Improvements Preview
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Community High School Auditorium, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, 34219.
Longboat Observer
Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key
We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton potter makes bowls for Empty Bowls
Panther Ridge’s Denise Millett-Olverson is putting her talent for making pottery into a good cause: the Empty Bowls fundraiser. Meals on Wheels Plus-Manatee’s annual Empty Bowls provides those who attend with a bowl of soup from various restaurants as well as a handmade bowl in order to raise funds for those in need.
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house. According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota company named finalist of U.S. Chamber of Commerce award
Sarasota-based Children’s World Uniform Supply, under the name Children’s World and Business World, was named one of 27 finalists for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big award. The chamber awards were given as part of the Start. Run. Grow. week, a virtual event to celebrate small businesses...
stpetecatalyst.com
Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount
For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
'We can’t get that land back': Residents and environmentalists oppose Largo’s Referendum 2
Voters could open the door for a developer who seeks to build a water park next to Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
fox13news.com
Habitat for Humanity offering free furniture vouchers to help Hurricane Ian victims replace their belongings
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Up and down the streets of Englewood, belongings ruined by Hurricane Ian are tossed to the curb. "It's definitely emotionally taxing," said Amanda Nelson. Nelson was lucky — flooding didn't make its way into her home, but across the street, her neighbors lost everything. "There's tons...
Treasure Island Lighted Boat Parade Returns For A 37th Year
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – Join in on the fun and celebrate the 37th Annual Treasure Island Lighted Boat Parade on Friday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Treasure Island Boat Parade is a dazzling nautical spectacle featuring a variety of boats, and one of the largest lighted
Longboat Observer
Lake Club home tops sales at $2.1 million
A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian and Pamela Sue Benson, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 16307 Baycross Drive to CCFD Inc. for $2.1 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,766 square feet of living area.
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ, Breeze Airways announce new route to Westchester County and Norfolk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SRQ continues its expansion by partnering with Breeze Airways. The low cost-airline announced Wednesday Breeze Airways that they would be launching its new service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Westchester County and Norfolk. The routes are on sale today from just $74* one-way if purchased by...
sarasotamagazine.com
Local Rents Are Rising Again
Last November, Sarasota County median rents made headlines when they surpassed an overall median price of $2000 a month for the first time. One year later, relief from unsustainable hikes eludes tenants. After a momentary, marginal drop in median rents in July and August, numbers are ticking back up, according to the latest data from Apartment List, a national online marketplace for long-term residential rentals.
srqmagazine.com
Atkins Feels Close As Ever To County Commission Seat
The fight for a winnable Sarasota County Commission district is one Fredd Atkins waged for decades. Now he hopes to win election as the District 2 member of the board. “It’s been a labor of love, and I have loved it,” Atkins said. The Democrat faces Republican...
businessobserverfl.com
Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota
Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
Comments / 0