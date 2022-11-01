ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

amisun.com

The Doctor’s Office plans to expand

HOLMES BEACH – The doctor is in at The Doctor’s Office, a local cocktail bar, and he may soon be serving up an expanded menu in a larger space. Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Kim Rash dissenting, to approve the first public hearing of a proposed site plan amendment to turn the local bar into a restaurant.
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three Sarasota polling places changing location for Nov. 8 election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three voting location in Sarasota County are moving for the Nov. 8 election, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said Wednesday. Turner said the polling locations have been temporarily relocated due to effects from Hurricane Ian. The changes are effective for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election only:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Moccasin Wallow Road Improvements Preview

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 1, 2022) – Manatee County is hosting a Public Information Meeting for an upcoming roadway improvement project on Moccasin Wallow Road from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parrish Community High School Auditorium, 7505 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, 34219.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Welcome back: What you missed on Longboat Key

We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Longboat Key. Friends...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

East Bradenton potter makes bowls for Empty Bowls

Panther Ridge’s Denise Millett-Olverson is putting her talent for making pottery into a good cause: the Empty Bowls fundraiser. Meals on Wheels Plus-Manatee’s annual Empty Bowls provides those who attend with a bowl of soup from various restaurants as well as a handmade bowl in order to raise funds for those in need.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house. According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll...
NORTH PORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota company named finalist of U.S. Chamber of Commerce award

Sarasota-based Children’s World Uniform Supply, under the name Children’s World and Business World, was named one of 27 finalists for a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big award. The chamber awards were given as part of the Start. Run. Grow. week, a virtual event to celebrate small businesses...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount

For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Lake Club home tops sales at $2.1 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian and Pamela Sue Benson, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 16307 Baycross Drive to CCFD Inc. for $2.1 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,766 square feet of living area.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ, Breeze Airways announce new route to Westchester County and Norfolk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SRQ continues its expansion by partnering with Breeze Airways. The low cost-airline announced Wednesday Breeze Airways that they would be launching its new service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Westchester County and Norfolk. The routes are on sale today from just $74* one-way if purchased by...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Local Rents Are Rising Again

Last November, Sarasota County median rents made headlines when they surpassed an overall median price of $2000 a month for the first time. One year later, relief from unsustainable hikes eludes tenants. After a momentary, marginal drop in median rents in July and August, numbers are ticking back up, according to the latest data from Apartment List, a national online marketplace for long-term residential rentals.
srqmagazine.com

Atkins Feels Close As Ever To County Commission Seat

The fight for a winnable Sarasota County Commission district is one Fredd Atkins waged for decades. Now he hopes to win election as the District 2 member of the board. “It’s been a labor of love, and I have loved it,” Atkins said. The Democrat faces Republican...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Inaugural flight brings in over 90 passengers to Sarasota

Breeze Airways, which debuted at SRQ earlier this year, celebrated the new flight from New York with a Champagne christening and water cannon salute. Champagne was tossed in the air Wednesday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as it celebrated yet another Breeze Airway inaugural flight. The flight through Breeze Airways,...
BRADENTON, FL

