ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

First look: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs odds and lines

By Wesley Roesch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMtQR_0iuROyna00

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) square off on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at Titans vs. Chiefs odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Titans are on a 5-game win streak following an 0-2 start. Their latest outing was a 17-10 triumph at the Houston Texans Sunday without QB Ryan Tannehill who was out with an ankle injury and illness. Tennessee covered the spread as a 1-point favorite despite QB Malik Willis throwing for just 55 yards. RB Derrick Henry took command of the game, rushing for 219 yards and 2 TDs on 32 carries. Henry is 3rd in the NFL in rushing with 755 yards.

In addition to their moneyline record, the Titans have been great at covering the spread. They’re 5-2 ATS, covering in their last 5 matchups. Those haven’t been high-scoring affairs, though. Tennessee has played to the Under in 5 of its 7 games.

: All Week 9 odds and lines

The Chiefs’ last action was a 44-23 win at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. That was perhaps their best offensive game of the season — QB Patrick Mahomes found 2 of his receivers (JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling) for over 100 yards, while TE Travis Kelce came close with 98 yards receiving. Kansas City is coming off a bye in Week 8, and coach Andy Reid holds a 20-3 regular-season record after the bye in his career.

The Chiefs haven’t been quite as good at covering the spread this season, going 3-7 ATS. However, they’ve played AFC opponents tightly. Each of their 4 intraconference matchups was settled by 4 points or fewer. That’s a stark contrast to their 3 games against NFC opponents this season in which they’ve won all 3 by 10 points or more.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Titans at Chiefs odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Titans +440 (bet $100 to win $440) | Chiefs -650 (bet $650 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Titans +12.5 (-110) | Chiefs -12.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Titans 5-2 | Chiefs 5-2
  • ATS: Titans 5-2 | Chiefs 3-4
  • O/U: Titans 2-5 | Chiefs 4-3

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Titans vs. Chiefs head-to-head

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 30-25 over the Titans dating back to 1960 when they were the Dallas Texans and the Titans were the Houston Oilers.

Recent history has been a bit more mixed with this matchup. Under Mahomes, the Chiefs are 1-3 against the Titans dating back to 2018. Kansas City’s lone victory came in the 2019-20 AFC Championship game. The Chiefs covered the spread in that game but failed to cover in those 3 losses. It’s Henry who has been trouble for K.C. as he’s gone for 499 rushing yards and 4 TDs in those 4 matchups.

Last season the Titans embarrassed the Chiefs 27-3 as 4-point underdogs.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Wesley Roesch on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 10

The entire landscape of college football changed in Week 10. Clemson was blown out by Notre Dame, essentially ending the Tigers’ chances, lest several other teams are toppled. Georgia potentially ousted Tennessee, which had a good win over Alabama — perhaps the best in the sport — but is now unlikely to make the SEC Championship game. Alabama also lost its luster with its second loss of the season. Ohio State struggled with a one-win Northwestern team in Evanston. However, Michigan football, TCU and Oregon rolled on Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs-Titans inactives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are back from their bye week as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans. Here’s a look at who will be out for tonight’s matchup. Chiefs Inactives RB Ronald Jones QB Shane Buechele S Nazeeh Johnson DE Joshua Kaindoh T Darian Kinnard TE Jody Fortson Titans Inactives FB […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy