FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Argument At NYC Restaurant Leads To A StabbingStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Alvin Bragg After 10 Months As The First African-American District AttorneyAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Bethel Community Rallies Behind Parker, Local Business Owners Hold Online Auction to Help Family
The Bethel community has been rallying behind a young boy who is battling cancer. Three-year-old Parker Lollie, a resident of neighboring Danbury, was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He’s had a rough go of it and spent a good deal of the summer months in Yale New Haven Hospital.
Stacey’s Totally Baked hosts Grand Opening in Ridgefield on Saturday, November 12!
Stacey’s Totally Baked is a cake shop that Stacey Sussman has run from her home kitchen for the last 6 years…but no longer!. Please join us on Saturday, November 12 at 11 am to celebrate the grand opening of the new Stacey’s Totally Baked location in Copps Hill Common – 113 Danbury Road; Ridgefield, CT. There will be free cupcake samples and raffles.
Federal, State, Local and Community Leaders Celebrate the Norwalk's Business Development Center
Today, November 3, 2022, federal, state, local and community leaders joined Mayor Rilling to celebrate the grand opening of the City of Norwalk's Business Development Center on 3 Belden Avenue. This week also marks the third anniversary of the launch of the City's Small Business and Main Street (SBMS) program....
Ridgefield Troop 19 Annual Holiday Plant Sale, Order Deadline is November 20
Support BSA Troop 19 and purchase a beautiful holiday plant (Poinsettia, Cyclamen, or Amaryllis)! Orders must be received by November 20th and will be delivered the weekend of December 2nd. This year orders can be placed online. Simply go to www.Troop19ct.com to order. If you prefer to mail in your...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Spinpin Creative
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Spinpin Creative!
Redding Home for Sale: 30 Mark Twain Lane - NEW PRICE!
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
(Hybrid) Somers Library Book Group meets to discuss Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Friday, November 18, 1:30 PM - 3 PM special one time only hour for this meeting. Hybrid Programs available to attend in-person or virtually. Somers Library Book Group discusses Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson. This book is an extraordinary journey through the life of a family changed forever by the choices of the matriarch. The group is open to all Somers residents; new members are always welcome. Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the Circulation desk.
GBS Begins Selection Process for Maestro Successor
Bridgeport, CT - After a spectacular season premiere concert on September 10, the Greater Bridgeport Symphony (GBS) begins the process of auditioning a successor to replace beloved Music Director Eric Jacobsen, who will be stepping down from his role with GBS at the end of this, his ninth season, on April 8, 2023.
Art/Place Gallery to Host All-Member Holiday-Themed Show, Nov. 8 - Jan. 7
Fairfield, CT - Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “Art for the Holidays”, the show of wall creations by all members on Sunday, December 4 at 2 to 5 pm. The artists will be on hand to discuss their work. The show can be seen from November 8 to January 7 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646- 258-6912.
Absentee Ballot Information for Norwalk Voters!
Attention Norwalk voters! Are you unable to make it to the polls and vote in person on November 8th? Complete and submit a request form to receive an absentee ballot by mail through the Town Clerk’s Office. In addition to the Town Clerk’s regular business hours, Monday- Friday 8:30...
CT BBB: Avoiding Job Scams This Holiday Season
CROMWELL, CT — Retailers and shippers traditionally hire seasonal workers to fulfill the demands of holiday shoppers whether they are online or in person. These jobs are a great way to make extra money, sometimes with the possibility of turning into a long-term employment opportunity. However, they are not all that they seem. When looking for something part-time or to fill the gap until a better opportunity comes along, Better Business Bureau has some suggestions to make the seasonal job hunt successful.
Saferides Ridgefield applications OPEN NOW through Friday, November 11
Applications for Saferides Ridgefield are open NOW through Friday, November 11. High school juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply at saferidesofridgefield.org. Each year, RHS Seniors and Juniors volunteer their time, gas and vehicles to keep impaired drivers off our community's roads. Saferides operates on Friday and Saturday evenings during the school year, staffed by student volunteers to provide a safe anonymous ride to get someone safely home.
The Allison Stockel Theater inside of The Ridgefield Playhouse
It’s not every day that Academy and Tony Award winners, senators, and legendary actors join together to pay tribute to a person. It’s not every day that a theater is named after you. Both of those things (and much more) happened last night, Friday, November 4 at The...
