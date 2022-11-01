ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG

Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Amnesty International is urging suppliers of aviation fuel to Myanmar to suspend such shipments to prevent the military from using them to conduct air attacks on civilian targets as the number of bombings has increased. In a report released Thursday, the London-based rights group documented diversion...
WKRG

Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Polish border service on Friday reported an increase in the number of Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland. In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria, Yemen, Egypt,...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
The Associated Press

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an international fleet review Sunday said his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships participated in the review from 12 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, while the U.S. and France also sent warplanes. South Korea joined for the first time in seven years, in the latest sign of improvement in badly strained ties between Tokyo and Seoul over Japan’s wartime atrocities. “The security environment in the East and South China seas, especially around Japan, is increasingly becoming more severe,” Kishida said, noting North Korea’s increased missile firings, including one that flew over Japan last month, and growing concern about the Russian invasion’s impact in Asia.
TheDailyBeast

The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches

Ukrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.

