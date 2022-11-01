Read full article on original website
Monitors say 6 killed in Syria's shelling of tent settlement
First responders and opposition war monitors say Syrian government forces have shelled a tent settlement housing families displaced by the country's conflict in the rebel-held northwest, killing at least six people and wounding dozens
Amnesty: Fuel suppliers aiding Myanmar attacks on civilians
BANGKOK (AP) — Amnesty International is urging suppliers of aviation fuel to Myanmar to suspend such shipments to prevent the military from using them to conduct air attacks on civilian targets as the number of bombings has increased. In a report released Thursday, the London-based rights group documented diversion...
Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Polish border service on Friday reported an increase in the number of Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland. In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria, Yemen, Egypt,...
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an international fleet review Sunday said his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships participated in the review from 12 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, while the U.S. and France also sent warplanes. South Korea joined for the first time in seven years, in the latest sign of improvement in badly strained ties between Tokyo and Seoul over Japan’s wartime atrocities. “The security environment in the East and South China seas, especially around Japan, is increasingly becoming more severe,” Kishida said, noting North Korea’s increased missile firings, including one that flew over Japan last month, and growing concern about the Russian invasion’s impact in Asia.
The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches
Ukrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.
EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
Qatar is home to some 2.9 million people, but a small fraction of that — around one in 10 — are Qatari citizens
Crackdown puts Iran’s loyalties on the line before Qatar World Cup kick-off
The biggest question for Iran before the World Cup is not how the team will perform against England, the USA and Wales but how the players will behave in Qatar against a domestic backdrop of protests, violent reaction from the regime and calls for the country to be thrown out of the tournament.
