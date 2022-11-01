Read full article on original website
basinnow.com
Duchesne County Approaching Uintah Basin Revitalization Fund Board For Project
Prices and supply availability have changed over the last year and the Duchesne County. Commission is among those experiencing rising prices on projects. During an October. Commission meeting, Commissioner Miles explained that the County received a grant to. build a new building for the weed department. The current building is...
hebervalleyradio.com
UDOT Reports Crash South of Heber City Tuesday
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Tuesday evening, UDOT reported a crash 9 miles south of Heber City on US 40 at 9:50 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
basinnow.com
Duchesne County House Fire A Total Loss
A house fire in Duchesne County was a total loss on Tuesday. Duchesne City Fire Chief. Russell Young shares that the call came in at about 10:40am for a house fire in the area of. 33000 West 9000 South about 15 miles west of Duchesne. When crews arrived, the 14’
ksl.com
Vernal man charged with trying to light his girlfriend on fire
VERNAL — A Vernal man was charged Wednesday with pouring gasoline on his girlfriend and trying to light her on fire. Elton Lin Wilcock, 57, is charged in 8th District Court with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; plus theft and harassment, class B misdemeanors. On Friday, police say...
basinnow.com
Holly Fair At Four Locations This Weekend In Duchesne County
Ready or not the holidays are on the horizon which means it’s time for the annual Holly. “The 2022 Holly Fair is going to be so exciting,” shares Duchesne County Commissioner Irene Hansen. “We are continuing our new paradigm by adding in the Centennial Event Center in Duchesne City. This adds much needed space and room for new vendors. The Holly Fair has now been happening for more than 40 years and is bigger and better than ever.” In addition to the Centennial Event Center in Duchesne City, the Roosevelt locations for the Holly Fair include the Frontier Grill, Crossroads Center, and Grace Event Center. This is a popular time to get holiday.
utahstories.com
Jay’s Journal, Fake or True? Utah Teenager Experimenting with Drugs and Satanism Commits Suicide
Jay’s Journal, written by “Anonymous,” and “edited” by Dr. Beatrice Sparks, is a book published in 1978, about a Utah County teenager who experimented with drugs and Satanism. Eventually, he becomes possessed by a demon called Raul, and subsequently takes his own life. The book became a tool many Utah County parents used to scare their sons and daughters away from occult and Satanic horse-play, and is a product of “Satanic Panic.”
Heber City pumps brakes on housing along U.S. 40
A few proposed housing communities and commercial spaces couldn’t cross the finish line in Tuesday’s Heber City Council meeting. Heber might have folded a 60-acre parcel into city limits and approved residential and commercial developments along with it Tuesday, but city council members said they weren’t ready.
Springville student suspended for wearing white hood at school
A student at Springville High School has been suspended after wearing what appeared to be a KKK costume on Halloween.
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
FATAL: Driver dies on impact in head-on collision at Utah’s Green River Bridge
A driver was killed in a head-on collision on SR-45 Friday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
KSLTV
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
basinnow.com
Vernal 100 South Sewer Project In Design Phase
It’s amazing to see the changes happening in downtown Vernal but some of the projects. will be less noticeable. The 100 South Sewer project is currently under design and it is. one that is long overdue. It will ultimately replace the undersized current sewer line with. a larger sewer...
Avian flu is impacting turkey farms in Utah
Turkeys are expected to cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation, but turkey farmers and producers in Utah are facing an additional set of concerns with the emergence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak
A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
basinnow.com
Evans Family Media Named ‘Business Of The Month’ By Vernal Chamber
Evans Family Media is this month’s Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the. Month. Owners Steve and Lisa Evans as well as the staff of Evans Family Media were in. attendance at Tuesday’s Chamber Luncheon to accept the award from the Public. Relations Committee. Evans Family Media...
basinnow.com
Halloween Mayor’s Walk Welcomes Massive Crowd
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Vernal on Saturday for a popular annual. event that is one of the largest of its kind in the state of Utah. Like last year, this year’s. Halloween Mayor’s Walk accommodated a huge crowd as Main Street was closed to. traffic and...
basinnow.com
UHP Identify Wyoming Man Killed In Head-On Crash South Of Naples
Utah Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a head-on crash south of Naples that. took place on Friday. 28-year-old Skylar Marrello from Casper, Wyoming sustained fatal. injuries due to the head-on collision on SR-45 near mile marker 32 at approximately. 8:32pm on October 28th at the Green River...
basinnow.com
Ina Louise Santio
Funeral services for Ina Louise Santio will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Ft. Duchesne Community Building. There will be a wake at the community building on Wednesday after 4:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Ft. Duchesne Cemetery.
