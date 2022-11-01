GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While fentanyl is a deadly drug, the odds of it being passed out this Halloween are highly unlikely, authorities said. “I have not heard of any items such as fentanyl being passed off as candy to kids for free,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt. “The more common thing that I would be concerned with are the wrappers -- have they been tampered with? And that even in my career in law enforcement -- it's just not a thing. Something always to be mindful of, but I have not seen it in my career.”

