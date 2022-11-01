ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New substance abuse treatment available at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The journey to sobriety is one that takes courage, support and the right resources to make sure patients have the resources they need to create a new live free of substance abuse. Until recently there's been a gap in treatment between in patient treatment and returning to life at home.
No, fentanyl isn’t being passed out with Halloween candy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While fentanyl is a deadly drug, the odds of it being passed out this Halloween are highly unlikely, authorities said. “I have not heard of any items such as fentanyl being passed off as candy to kids for free,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt. “The more common thing that I would be concerned with are the wrappers -- have they been tampered with? And that even in my career in law enforcement -- it's just not a thing. Something always to be mindful of, but I have not seen it in my career.”
Walker Police Department acquires drone for high-risk cases

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department has a new drone team that it hopes will help keep its officers safe and better protect and serve the community. If you live in the City of Walker and happen to see an orange and black drone flying around, the police department is likely on a case.
