Brothers sentenced to 7 years for Kent Co. gun store robbery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two brothers were sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing dozens of firearms from a Kent County gun store on Thursday. The crime took place in February of 2022 when Joseph Woods, 33, and his brother, Johon Woods, 28, broke into Al and Bob’s Sports on 68th St. in Grand Rapids.
GR man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks, possibly connected to other mail thefts in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect they believe could be involved in ten different incidents of mail theft since late October. Police arrested a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man after he attempted to cash a fraudulent check at two different locations between Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.
Student charged after setting off fireworks in Kent Co. school bathroom
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A student has been charged after setting off fireworks inside a Kent County high school bathroom on Monday. Police say the 14-year-old student set off the fireworks in a bathroom of the East Kentwood Freshman Center. Officers responded on reports of shots fired inside the school.
'I feel lost': Cousin of murdered 18-year-old hopes tips will lead to answers, justice
WYOMING, Mich. — Just like the friends of the teenager who was shot and killed Tuesday while riding his bike, some of his closest family members are heartbroken, and now, focused on getting justice. 18-year-old Josiphi Coronado said Tuesday, November 1, was just like any other day. "I come...
'A lot of unanswered questions': Friends and family of Kane Coronado gather for memorial bike ride, vigil
WYOMING, Mich. — Three days after the murder of Kane Coronado in Wyoming, the Grand Rapids Bike Community came together for Coronado's last ride. "There's still a lot of emotion," said Todd Sterken Jr. speaking on how he's feeling days after his friends murder. "There's a lot of unanswered questions."
Kent Co. Prosecutor expecting appeal from ex-GRPD officer’s defense
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker expects an appeal from Christopher Schurr’s defense team and that a jury trial will happen sometime in 2023 at the earliest. He described the accused ex-cop’s bind over to the 17th Circuit Court as a “low bar” achievement....
Car drives through red light, causes roll-over crash in Ottawa Co.
GEORGETOWN, Michigan — A woman is injured after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street around 6:12 p.m. Police say a 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving east on Chicago...
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
Safely dispose of hazardous waste, swap it out for something you need at the Kent Co. Swap Shop
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — In this week’s Money Guide, we’re not only helping you with savings but maybe even some cleaning. The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) wants to be sure you know about its Swap Shop, turning what some saw as trash into treasure, and also cutting down on waste.
Need a ride to the polls on Election Day? The Rapid has you covered
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid is making sure everyone has access to cast their ballot this Election Day by offering free rides to voters. The Rapid will take voters to and from any polling sites within any of their bus routes. Election Day is Nov. 8 and the...
'I wasn't expecting to hear gunshots': Police searching for suspect after 17-year-old shot, killed in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot while biking in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, Captain Timothy Pols confirmed. Police were called to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive SW shortly before 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting. First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the...
New substance abuse treatment available at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The journey to sobriety is one that takes courage, support and the right resources to make sure patients have the resources they need to create a new live free of substance abuse. Until recently there's been a gap in treatment between in patient treatment and returning to life at home.
Grand Rapids wins Best Beer City out of nationwide poll for second year in a row
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has reclaimed its crown as the Best Beer City in the country, according to a USA Today poll. A panel of beer experts selected 20 cities that customers say has the best scenes to check out, and Grand Rapids is #1 on the list.
No, fentanyl isn’t being passed out with Halloween candy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While fentanyl is a deadly drug, the odds of it being passed out this Halloween are highly unlikely, authorities said. “I have not heard of any items such as fentanyl being passed off as candy to kids for free,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt. “The more common thing that I would be concerned with are the wrappers -- have they been tampered with? And that even in my career in law enforcement -- it's just not a thing. Something always to be mindful of, but I have not seen it in my career.”
Walker Police Department acquires drone for high-risk cases
WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department has a new drone team that it hopes will help keep its officers safe and better protect and serve the community. If you live in the City of Walker and happen to see an orange and black drone flying around, the police department is likely on a case.
Over 40 local restaurants participating in Restaurant Week GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Foodies, rejoice! The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR is back, and local restaurants are preparing specialty menus and other goodies to draw food enthusiasts in. From Friday, Nov. 4 until Saturday, Nov. 12, participating restaurants in Grand Rapids will offer special menus just for the...
Grand Rapids Renaissance Church of God in Christ announces passing of senior pastor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Renaissance Church of God in Christ announced the passing of founder and senior pastor Dennis J. McMurray this week. Known as Bishop McMurray, he and his wife Dr. E. Jean McMurray founded the Grand Rapids church in 1992. A native of Muskegon Heights, Bishop...
'DREAM COME TRUE' | Transplant House of West Michigan finds home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ink is now dry on a fresh set of documents that gives Tracy Gary and Holly Werlein-Gary possession of a commercial-residential home on the corner of Leonard Street and Burke Avenue NE, just a few lots down from Fuller. For the couple, who we...
Grand Rapids woman, 28, killed in head-on crash on East Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids Twp., Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Police believe a 28-year-old woman from...
'Evening at Tiffany's' event raising money for Mosaic Counseling
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Mosaic Counseling is getting ready to host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, and you're invited to an "Evening at Tiffany's". The annual fundraiser returns this year at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven. Mosaic Counseling is based out of Ottawa County...
