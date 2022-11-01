ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

wyo4news.com

Road closure notice in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Remington, Hagrid and Raven

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Remington. Hi...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Stagecoach Elementary Students Celebrate Dia de los Muertos

ROCK SPRINGS — The Hispanic culture around the world celebrated Dia de los Muertos on Wednesday and students at Stagecoach Elementary took part in those festivities. Students not only learned about this holiday but participated in fun activities while celebrating the holiday this week. “In our school, we celebrate...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #10263, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Employees at Local Retail Store Buy Coworker a Car

When Rock Springs resident Richard Turner arrived at his job last Thursday, he had no idea his life was about to get a little bit easier when his coworkers gave him a 2001 Chevy Malibu. You see, Richard has been riding his bike 6 miles every day to and from...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

