Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard (March 22, 1936 – November 1, 2022)
Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard, 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on the afternoon of November 1, 2022. She was born March 22, 1936, in Fort Duchesne, Utah, to Grace and Phillip Van. She eloped with her high school sweetheart, Elmer Leon Sprouse,...
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
Road closure notice in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Remington, Hagrid and Raven
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Remington. Hi...
Stagecoach Elementary Students Celebrate Dia de los Muertos
ROCK SPRINGS — The Hispanic culture around the world celebrated Dia de los Muertos on Wednesday and students at Stagecoach Elementary took part in those festivities. Students not only learned about this holiday but participated in fun activities while celebrating the holiday this week. “In our school, we celebrate...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 3
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #10263, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Employees at Local Retail Store Buy Coworker a Car
When Rock Springs resident Richard Turner arrived at his job last Thursday, he had no idea his life was about to get a little bit easier when his coworkers gave him a 2001 Chevy Malibu. You see, Richard has been riding his bike 6 miles every day to and from...
Wyoming Elk Hunters Left With Severe Injuries After Brutal Unprovoked Assault
According to Wyoming’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, two hunters assaulted two other hunters in the Shale Creek area of Greys River on October 15th. The incident occurred in the afternoon that day about 60 miles north of the town of Kemmerer. The two suspects were traveling in a...
