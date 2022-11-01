Read full article on original website
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
Pope Francis is wrapping up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom's tiny Catholic flock
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an international fleet review Sunday said his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships participated in the review from 12 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, while the U.S. and France also sent warplanes. South Korea joined for the first time in seven years, in the latest sign of improvement in badly strained ties between Tokyo and Seoul over Japan’s wartime atrocities. “The security environment in the East and South China seas, especially around Japan, is increasingly becoming more severe,” Kishida said, noting North Korea’s increased missile firings, including one that flew over Japan last month, and growing concern about the Russian invasion’s impact in Asia.
The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches
Ukrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.
Fake encounters with Pakistani forces lead to torture and death
Tabish Wasim, 22, a poet, was abducted in front of his ailing father in a private hospital in south-west Pakistan on 9 June 2021. “Three men forcefully came inside the room, they blindfolded Wasim and took him away. Two men were from the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, wearing the uniform,” his father, Muhammad Shareef, 65, remembered, shortly after he buried him. “My cousin tried to stop them but they pushed him back and put my son in the car and went away. It all happened in front of my eyes.”
EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
Qatar is home to some 2.9 million people, but a small fraction of that — around one in 10 — are Qatari citizens
Crackdown puts Iran’s loyalties on the line before Qatar World Cup kick-off
The biggest question for Iran before the World Cup is not how the team will perform against England, the USA and Wales but how the players will behave in Qatar against a domestic backdrop of protests, violent reaction from the regime and calls for the country to be thrown out of the tournament.
