Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams chronicles ‘bittersweet 48 hours’
“It’s been a bittersweet 48 hours,” he said. Williams — who was named Auburn’s interim head coach Monday and the first Black head coach in the program’s history — spoke on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday for the first time since his appointment, walking through the past couple days for himself and the program. The span saw former head coach Bryan Harsin fired, the new director of athletics hired in John Cohen, and of course, Williams being tabbed for his new post.
Lane Kiffin waves off Auburn talk, praises Deion Sanders as coaching candidate
Lane Kiffin was asked point blank Wednesday if he’d be interested in Auburn’s opening for a new head football coach, giving a long-worded “no comment.”. “We don’t really comment on those things in-season,” the Ole Miss head coach said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “They happen every year a lot of times, and all they are is a product of players performing well and assistant coaches. … We’re extremely happy here, having got something special going and (we) have great support here.”
Auburn makes football staff re-assignments official
A day after naming Cadillac Williams Auburn’s interim, the first-time head coach now has his staff in place for the remainder of the season. Offensive line coach Will Friend and receivers coach Ike Hilliard will oversee Auburn’s offense as co-offensive coordinators while maintaining their position coach roles, according to Auburn’s game notes. Kendall Simmons will assist Friend in duties as offensive line coach, Mike Hartline will oversee the quarterbacks, and Joe Bernardi will be the program’s tight ends coach.
Bryan Harsin speaks for first time since firing
For the first time since his firing as Auburn’s head football coach Monday morning, Bryan Harsin has spoken publicly, issuing a statement Tuesday. “I am incredibly disappointed that I won’t get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” Harsin said. “I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.
LEE: Always making excuses, Harsin leaves with parting shot at Auburn
Bryan Harsin just had to take one more L on his way out the door. It’s fitting, really, that the worst coach in Auburn football history couldn’t even manage to put out a departing statement without getting egg on his face again. Harsin on Tuesday released through his...
Auburn displays depth in exhibition win against UAH
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said ahead of Wednesday that his team could play as many as 10 to 12 players in the team’s exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, “maybe even 13.”. The Tigers more than surpassed the baker's dozen mark against UAH, as Pearl put 15 guys on the floor...
Carnell Williams named Auburn's interim head coach
Auburn football has tabbed Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as the program’s interim head coach in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s firing, the school announced Monday night. The school in announcement said Williams will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. Williams has been...
Bryan Harsin fired as Auburn football coach
The Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is officially no longer. On Monday, Auburn University officially announced that it would be parting ways with Harsin, effective immediately, and would begin a search for its next head coach “that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the release said.
Cohen's 'first directive' as Auburn AD? Promoting Rich McGlynn
In the announcement of John Cohen’s hire as Auburn’s athletics director on Monday night, the university let it be known early that Cohen’s “first directive” as the school’s AD was to promote Rich McGlynn. According to the release, the promotion means he and Cohen...
LEE: ‘Sanders vs. Saban’ would be priceless publicity too valuable for Auburn to ignore
Auburn University often calls its athletics “the front door of the university.”. There’s a possibility in play now for Auburn that would kick down doors all around the sports world. If Auburn got together with Deion Sanders, the media attention for the school would be off the charts,...
Auburn will owe Bryan Harsin about $15.5 million in buyout money
It’ll owe former head coach Bryan Harsin $15,575,000 in buyout money, which was exactly 70% of his remaining contract when he was relieved of his duties Monday. According to Harsin’s contract, his buyout for being fired without cause is 70% of his remaining contract, and taking another job would not offset the payments owed to him by Auburn. He’s owed half of his buyout, about $7.78 million, within 30 days of his termination, and the remaining will be dished in four annual, equal payments, which is about $1.94 million per payment.
By the numbers: Bryan Harsin's tenure one of the worst and shortest in Auburn and SEC history
Bryan Harsin’s less-than-two year stint at Auburn ended Monday morning and put a cap on one of the weirder tenures in the program’s 130-year history. The program is now searching for the 28th head coach in its history, and 13th since the inception of the Southeastern Conference. Whoever is named Harsin’s successor, they’ll have a low bar to clear in terms of on-field success.
Auburn receiver Ze'Vian Capers to enter transfer portal
Auburn has seen its first player departure in the wake of Bryan Harsin's firing. Juinor receiver Ze'Vian Capers took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he'd be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Capers had played 18 snaps across three games this season, logging one reception against Georgia. He...
Report: Auburn offered Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek
While Auburn is reportedly fleshing out the details to make former Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen its next athletics director, the school reportedly went after another sitting SEC AD to fill the role. Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek was reportedly given a $2 million offer to fill the AD role...
Auburn expects challenging exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville
Long before Bruce Pearl was helming the Auburn men’s basketball program, he spent about a decade in Evansville, Indiana, helming another program in Division II Southern Indiana. “I spent a long time in Division II so I know how good the basketball is,” Pearl said Tuesday. So, as...
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife
As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
Auburn City Schools focuses on design process and preparations for construction of second high school
Herring said her goal is to continue informing the community of the future plans. ACS’s focus right now is on the designing process and on preparing for the construction of the new school. “Where we are today is a planning process for a second comprehensive high school. It will...
