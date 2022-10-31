It’ll owe former head coach Bryan Harsin $15,575,000 in buyout money, which was exactly 70% of his remaining contract when he was relieved of his duties Monday. According to Harsin’s contract, his buyout for being fired without cause is 70% of his remaining contract, and taking another job would not offset the payments owed to him by Auburn. He’s owed half of his buyout, about $7.78 million, within 30 days of his termination, and the remaining will be dished in four annual, equal payments, which is about $1.94 million per payment.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO