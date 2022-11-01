ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
fox4news.com

Man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., near Forest Lane and Audelia Road in Far Northeast Dallas. A witness told police the pedestrian was walking on the edge...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with Dallas police vehicle

DALLAS - Dallas police said a motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury after they collided with a Dallas police vehicle Friday night. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., when police said the motorcyclist was speeding along Skillman Street. The motorcyclist reportedly struck a DPD vehicle that was making a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Officer critically injured after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, Texas - A Sansom Park PD officer was shot during an active shooter training at Forest Hill school Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the Forest Hill Police Department was doing a training exercise at David K. Sellars Elementary School with Sansom Park PD and other individual officers from unidentified North Texas departments.
FOREST HILL, TX
wbap.com

More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby

(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Backseat Passenger Killed in Carrollton Road Rage Shooting, Suspect Arrested

A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident last weekend. Carrollton Police said 25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb was in a Volkswagen Jetta that got into a dispute with the occupants of a Nissan at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed Charlotte Rankin, 68, on Oct. 22. Rankin was found deceased lying near the roadway in the 1300 block of W Division Street (between Davis and Fielder).Investigators said she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound along Division Street as she tried to cross the roadway. The driver did not stop or render aid.Police are searching for either a 2011 Ford Escape or a 2011 Mercury Mariner that will have visible damage to the front passenger side and may be missing the passenger side rear view mirror. They do not know what color the vehicle is. If you have any information about this incident, please call Crash Investigator Ritcheson at (817) 575.8601. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist shot while stopped at Cedar Hill intersection

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Cedar Hill police are asking residents to check their security cameras to see if they might have captured the video of a murder. It happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road. Police said the victim was...
CEDAR HILL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland

At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy