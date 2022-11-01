Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m., near Forest Lane and Audelia Road in Far Northeast Dallas. A witness told police the pedestrian was walking on the edge...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist hurt after colliding with Dallas police vehicle
DALLAS - Dallas police said a motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury after they collided with a Dallas police vehicle Friday night. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., when police said the motorcyclist was speeding along Skillman Street. The motorcyclist reportedly struck a DPD vehicle that was making a...
fox4news.com
Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage shooting on 635 in Garland last month that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Cesar Moreno-Pompa.
fox4news.com
Officer critically injured after being shot during active shooter training in Forest Hill
FOREST HILL, Texas - A Sansom Park PD officer was shot during an active shooter training at Forest Hill school Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the Forest Hill Police Department was doing a training exercise at David K. Sellars Elementary School with Sansom Park PD and other individual officers from unidentified North Texas departments.
wbap.com
More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby
(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
Off-duty Dallas officer has 'major' injuries after crash with drunk drivers, police say
DALLAS — Two men have been arrested on drunk-driving charges after a crash led to an off-duty Dallas police officer being hospitalized, police said Thursday. The Dallas Police Department said in a news release that officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Thursday to a call for service on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge at North Beckley Avenue.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Backseat Passenger Killed in Carrollton Road Rage Shooting, Suspect Arrested
A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident last weekend. Carrollton Police said 25-year-old Shardrel Damon Webb was in a Volkswagen Jetta that got into a dispute with the occupants of a Nissan at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday near Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road.
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed Charlotte Rankin, 68, on Oct. 22. Rankin was found deceased lying near the roadway in the 1300 block of W Division Street (between Davis and Fielder).Investigators said she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound along Division Street as she tried to cross the roadway. The driver did not stop or render aid.Police are searching for either a 2011 Ford Escape or a 2011 Mercury Mariner that will have visible damage to the front passenger side and may be missing the passenger side rear view mirror. They do not know what color the vehicle is. If you have any information about this incident, please call Crash Investigator Ritcheson at (817) 575.8601. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.
One person killed and two others injured in 18-wheeler crash, fire on I-30 in Dallas County
A major traffic headache is causing big delays for drivers heading toward Dallas after crossing Lake Ray Hubbard. Just after 5 a.m. a big rig and at least one car collided on west-bound I-30 near Bobtown Road.
fox4news.com
Suspects facing numerous charges for wild chase through Dallas with baby on board
DALLAS - It was the most bizarre chase in recent times, with suspects running from police with a baby on board. Video was released Friday of Marvin Guevara being booked into the Dallas County Jail. He has been charged with six offenses from Thursday’s chase. He was the driver...
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Police Chase Ends as Person Tries to Hide in Dallas-Area School
A person who led police on a chase from Midlothian into Dallas County bailed out and ran into a school Thursday afternoon before being taken into custody by police. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 they were following a Dodge Charger reported stolen out of Midlothian. The driver could be...
fox4news.com
21-year-old woman killed in Carrollton road rage shooting, suspect arrested
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police say they have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman on Saturday. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago, from Venezuela, was shot and killed at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Country Square Drive. According to police, Iturriago was in the backseat of a...
Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist shot while stopped at Cedar Hill intersection
CEDAR HILL, Texas - Cedar Hill police are asking residents to check their security cameras to see if they might have captured the video of a murder. It happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road. Police said the victim was...
Driver injured in crash that ended a high-speed police chase in Fort Worth
The driver is in the hospital after a crash that ended a high-speed chase in Fort Worth last night. Police were pursuing a four-door car which was going very fast. The pursuit only ended when the driver crashed
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland
At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
fox4news.com
Multi-vehicle crash along I-35 leaves 1 person dead, at least 2 others hurt
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said a multi-vehicle crash along I-35 southbound left one person dead and at least two others hurt early Sunday morning. Several southbound lanes near Harry Hines Boulevard were shut down at about 3 a.m., causing heavy backup. Deputies said at least five vehicles...
fox4news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
