ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello hosts Homeless Stand Down

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15M8r4_0iuRNUY700

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This past Saturday, The 25th annual Homeless Stand Down was held in Reed Gym on Idaho State University's campus.

The event was a resource fair for those in the community who are facing a housing crisis.

Services provided included health care, meals, job assistance, and warm clothes for the winter months.

Volunteers came out wanting to make a difference.

"We haven't been able to host it for the last two years because of COVID," said event organizer Tami Moore. "So coming together again and bringing all the participants and parties together to make this happen is great. This was a one stop shop for our homeless community and is for people who are actually unsheltered homeless, and even the sheltered homeless who are just struggling right now."

The event also gave ISU students who are working toward their degree in the medical field or in social work great hands-on experience.

The post Pocatello hosts Homeless Stand Down appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls

A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

Thank you to our community partners who have been working downtown over the past couple of weeks getting us ready for the winter season:. Thank you to the crew at Myers Anderson Architects for taking down our hanging flower baskets. They were so beautiful all summer long, so it was sad to see them come down. Thank you to the many sponsors that make the flower baskets possible!
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year

IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Hot potato? Shelley High’s russet takes second

SHELLEY (IdahoEdNews.org) — Shelley High School’s mascot isn’t the hottest tater in the land — but it’s still pretty darn warm, according to a national vote of best high school mascots. The russet-burbank spud dubbed “Boomer” skinned (scalloped?) 11 of 12 competitors vying for Scorebook...
SHELLEY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E

Doom haunted attractions in Idaho Falls has been a local Halloween classic for five years. Attraction director, Brent Wilson says his Halloween obsession started very early on. The post Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing

When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy