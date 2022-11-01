ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions

The Golden State Warriors (3-4) play their 3rd game in 4 nights when they face the Miami Heat (2-5) Tuesday. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Warrriors are 0-3 on the road this season and opened their 5-game road trip with a 120-113 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets Saturday and a 128-114 defeat at the Detroit Pistons Sunday. G Stephen Curry leads the team with 31.0 points per game.

The Heat have lost 2 straight contests and return home after a 1-2 road trip. Five players are averaging double figures in scoring, led by F Jimmy Butler‘s 21.3 points per game.

Warriors at Heat odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:49 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Warriors -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Heat -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Warriors +1.5 (-120) | Heat -1.5 (-101)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Warriors at Heat key injuries

Warriors

  • G Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) out
  • F Andre Iguodala (hip) out

Heat

  • G Victor Oladipo (knee) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Warriors at Heat picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 121, Heat 116

The Warriors’ last win was a 123-110 victory over the Heat at home. Curry scored 33, hitting 7 threes. The team shot 50% from the field in the win. Neither team has won since then.

The Warriors have not won on the road yet this season, following a 22-19 record on the road last year.

Golden State has won the last 3 meetings, and 4 of the last 5, over the Heat. It is due for a road win.

BET WARRIORS (-108).

An ATS bet is almost the same as a moneyline bet in this game with only a 1.5-point spread.

Both teams are pretty healthy, although the Heat are more rested.

The value is slightly greater for a Golden State moneyline ticket, but if you want 1.5-points of insurance, BET WARRIORS +1.5 (-120).

The total in the Thursday meeting in San Francisco was 233.

The Warriors have not had a game this season with fewer than 227 total points.

The Heat have only had 2 games with 227 points or more, but those 2 were their last 2 games.

Take OVER 226.5 (-112).

