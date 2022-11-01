ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tri-City Herald

Notre Dame Ground Game Bullies Past No. 4 Clemson

NOTRE DAME, IND. - Clemson has one of the best defensive lines in the country, but on Saturday night in South Bend Notre Dame’s offensive line bullied the vaunted Tiger front four en route to Marcus Freeman’s first signature win as head coach. The Irish line pushed the...
CLEMSON, SC
Tri-City Herald

Halftime Analysis: Notre Dame 14, Clemson 0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Notre Dame leads No. 4 Clemson 14-0 at halftime. The Irish dominated the first half, holding the Tigers to 71 total yards and four first downs. Clemson was 0-for-5 on third down. --This marked the first time Clemson has been shutout in the first half since the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tri-City Herald

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Georgia now college football’s standard

Georgia has aspired to be Alabama. Not just a national champion. The Bulldogs did that last year, going through the Crimson Tide to snap a 41-year title drought. Georgia wants to set the standard in college football, the program that contends for national titles every season and wins them routinely.
ATHENS, GA

