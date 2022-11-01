SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Notre Dame leads No. 4 Clemson 14-0 at halftime. The Irish dominated the first half, holding the Tigers to 71 total yards and four first downs. Clemson was 0-for-5 on third down. --This marked the first time Clemson has been shutout in the first half since the...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO