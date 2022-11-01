Danai Gurira has an "intense" acting process when getting ready for roles. The 'Black Panther' star has reprised her role of Okoye for the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but Danai admits she struggled to get excited about stepping back into the warrior character again because she goes through so much when preparing for a part as she wants to "give the world all I can".

1 DAY AGO