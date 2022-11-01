ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College holds free concerts in December

Cochise College would like to invite the public to four free concerts. The Cochise College Jazz Band and Orchestra will begin its season with Fall 2022 Ensemble Concerts, with the Douglas Choir and Nuevo Mundo featuring student performers coming up in December. The events are free and open to the public.
