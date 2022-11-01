The Syracuse Orange went into this one attempting to win for the first time on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers since 2001. It seems that trend is going to continue, as the Panthers took down the Orange with a strong running game that overpowered the Syracuse defensive line and similarly, a defensive effort that shut down any hope of a Syracuse running game. The final score of 19-9 didn’t fully show the 145-339 yard discrepancy between the two teams.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO