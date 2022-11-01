Read full article on original website
Game thread: #22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1) vs Pitt Panthers (4-4, 1-3)
The Syracuse Orange are hoping to stop their two-game losing streak today when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. We don’t know the status of Garrett Shrader so let’s hope this isn’t another Syracuse season side-tracked by an injury to their starting QB. As you get ready...
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pitt
The Syracuse Orange couldn’t find anything offensively against the Pittsburgh Panthers. For the first time this season, Syracuse didn’t score a touchdown as the Orange offense looked lackluster, leading to a 19-9 loss. It’s the third straight loss for Syracuse. Here’s our three takeaways from a brutal...
TNIAAM Reacts: You grade Dino Babers’s performance so far in 2022
We’ve reached Week 10 of the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season, and before diving into the last third of the regular season, we asked you all to fill us in on a few things. Now that the results are in, here is what Orange Nation is feeling heading into the final four games:
Syracuse football: Is this the year the Orange break the curse of playing at Pitt?
Pat Narduzzi must have a vault of Orange Kryptonite underneath (the former) Heinz Field. How else could the Syracuse Orange have lost nine straight in the home of the Pittsburgh Panthers?. Okay, maaaaybe it has something to do with only coming into one of those games with a better record....
Final Score: Pittsburgh 19, Syracuse 9
The Syracuse Orange went into this one attempting to win for the first time on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers since 2001. It seems that trend is going to continue, as the Panthers took down the Orange with a strong running game that overpowered the Syracuse defensive line and similarly, a defensive effort that shut down any hope of a Syracuse running game. The final score of 19-9 didn’t fully show the 145-339 yard discrepancy between the two teams.
Syracuse football: players look ahead to showdown in Pittsburgh
It’s all conference games from this point on for the Syracuse Orange. This week, they’ll continue the program’s longest continuous series by facing the Pitt Panthers (a rivalry that allegedly only exists in basketball). Hear from some ‘Cuse players before they try to snap a two-game skid:
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’ Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, the good news is that even with an undefeated season out, the Orange are still going bowling. Yes, we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and now it’s just about playing for the best landing spot possible. Let’s check and...
Syracuse football: things to watch vs Pittsburgh
The Syracuse Orange look to break a two-game losing streak when they travel to face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Both teams fell apart in the final quarter last weekend and turned close games into blowout losses. How will the Orange respond this week? Here’s what we are watching for:
Syracuse Olympic sports: ACC Championship season has arrived
We have reached ACC Championship season so let’s check our Syracuse Orange Olympic sports update. After beating Boston College 6-2 in the ACC quarterfinals, Syracuse pushed the undefeated North Carolina Tar Heels before falling 2-1 in the semifinal. Quirine Comans was named to the All-ACC First Team while Charlotte...
Syracuse men’s basketball: TNIAAM thoughts on the Orange preseason
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball squad begins regular season play on Monday. Before SU begins the recovery effort from its first losing season since 1969, we examine what the ‘Cuse showed us in the preseason:. Freshmen Impressions:. Mike: Judah looks very raw but will be thrust into a...
Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair embraces underdog role
Talented, but not respected. Gone, but not lost. Like many players on this year’s Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team, newcomer Dyaisha Fair is looking to embrace the underdog mentality heading into her senior year. Fair is one of eight transfer players acquired by Syracuse over the break. A...
Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for vs. Le Moyne
After months of waiting, it’s finally time to see the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team back in action. By the numbers, this team will feature ten newcomers for ‘Cuse, a new (and promising) head coach, and better expectations after an underwhelming 2021-2022 season. Heading into this season,...
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange survive slow start, sneak by Le Moyne 73-70
At long last, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is officially back in action. The Orange returned to the court for the first time since March 2nd in an exhibition matchup against the Le Moyne Dolphins at the JMA Wireless Dome. The biggest story of Thursday night’s game was...
