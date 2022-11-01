Read full article on original website
Related
Runza hosts fundraiser to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska
Scottsbluff – Runza® Restaurants are teaming up with United Way of Western Nebraska to help make a difference in the communities they serve!. On Tuesday, November 8th, Runza® Restaurants in Alliance, Chadron, Gering and Scottsbluff will be donating 10% of their day’s sales to United Way. The dollars raised will help fund non-profit agencies and programs serving local families in the areas of health, education and financial stability, as well as allow United Way to continue community impact projects focusing on food insecurity, homeless prevention, providing basic needs for families in need and fighting poverty in the communities they serve.
250 take part in Dawes County Trick-or-Trails event
Trick-or-treaters took an opportunity Sunday to get a head start on Halloween while doing something healthy during Trick-or-Trails, the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association’s (NNTA) annual Halloween hiking event. About 250 trick-or-treaters participated, an increase of approximately 100 participants from 2021. "This event was a big hit for a second...
Railroaders protest as BNSF CEO travels through Alliance
BNSF railroad employees and their families protested working and scheduling conditions with signs along crossings east of Alliance on Nov. 2 as BNSF CEO Kathryn "Katie" Farmer traveled through Alliance during an undisclosed trip. A total of seven people, along with a backing of many railroaders that could not attend...
News Channel Nebraska
Arthur County, Scottsbluff advance to football playoff semifinals
HAY SPRINGS - The Talan and Dakota Storer connection accounted for four passing touchdowns, and Lance Vasa had two on the ground, as Arthur County ended Hay Springs' season in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 football quarterfinals Friday night, 48-13. Hay Springs answered the Wolves first touchdown drive with a 42-yard Gage Mintken touchdown run, but that was the only offense that the Hawks would put together.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Passing of Hall of Fame Broadcaster: Jerry Dishong
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Jerry Dishong has served the Scottsbluff-Hay Springs area for 51 years before he retired in 2018. We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong, he grew up in Gordon, NE and attended Chadron State College and started as a Broadcaster for KDUH in Hay Springs in 1966.
NCAP, RSVP to hold mobile food pantry in Alliance
Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving one distribution per car.
Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department to hold appreciation night
The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will hold their "appreciation night" on Nov. 5 starting at 5 p.m. with happy hour and the meal beginning at 6:30 p.m. An auction will follow the dinner.
Alliance dog park temporarily closed
Alliance – Due to the forecasted temperatures, the Alliance Dog Park will close at 1:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd to allow for a fall application of herbicide. The park will re-open for use the morning on Thursday, November 3rd. For more information, please contact the Culture & Leisure Services...
Christmas dinner returning to Fort Robinson
Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns. The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long...
POST PODCAST: AHS Eight To Great Program
Alliance High School English teacher Roxie Smith discusses the "8 To Great" program, which has been in use in classes.
Alliance library to hold special children, youth events
Alliance – Special events for children and youth at the Alliance Public Library include Story Time for ages 3-6 with music, puppets, crafts and more offered on Tuesdays at 10:00 am and Thursdays at 1:00 pm Themes consist of “Amazing Authors & Illustrators” November 1 and 3, “tribute to Veterans” November 7 and 9, and “Thankful Hearts” November 15 and 17. There will be no Story Time during Thanksgiving week but will resume on November 29.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200979 14:05 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop initiated on the 2200 block of Emerson Ave/Citation Issued/ Vehicle was towed/charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200980 06:13 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYA vehicle struck a power pole on the 1200 block of W 3RD Street. The vehicle collided with the pole while looking back at some equipment on the truck causing it to over turn and collide with the power pole. Power was shortly disabled to parts of town due to the accident. The matter was resolved. Closed - Resolved.
Box Butte Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents of scam
Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is warning local residents of another telephone scam. Sheriff Mowry says that scammers are calling residents as Representatives of Publishers Clearing House. "They're asking folks for money to process their winnings," Mowry said. This is a scam. Mowry said don't ever give out personal...
Bulldog Football Honors Seniors and Coaches
The Alliance Bulldog Football team along with Coaches, Families and Fans celebrated the 2022 season with their end of year banquet Thursday night. Head Coach Chris Seebohm thanked the AHS administration, parents, fans and all who were involved with this years team. He payed special tribute to this years Senior Class, thanking them for their leadership and strong work ethic. Coach also told a few "behind the scenes" stories about each Senior, which brought a lot of smiles and laughs. Despite an 0-9 record, Coach Seebohm said the attitude and effort was always very good and the team played hard through each game.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0