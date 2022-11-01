Alabama to provide $3 million to Birmingham for new amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Another hurdle has been cleared in Birmingham’s efforts to build an amphitheater as a part of the proposed Star at Uptown development.

Andi Martin, public relations manager for the Alabama Tourism Department, Martin confirmed that the state will step up to help bring the $50 million project closer to fruition. Martin said the Tourism Department will provide a total of $3 million dollars over a three-year period to support the bureau’s construction fund.

The $3 million dollars was a crucial component after the Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau and BJCC recently agreed to forgo millions in tax revenue last.

Now, attention turns to $5 million requests from the city of Birmingham and the Jefferson County Commission. Last week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he backed the project, but did not have a timetable on when he would present a proposal to the City Council to consider, requesting the $5 million investment in the project.

The 9,000 seat amphitheater is a major component of The Star at Uptown, a planned $300 million dollar development on the former site of Carraway Hospital in North Birmingham.

