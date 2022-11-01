BUFFALO, N.Y. — As peak fall colors arrive in New York City and Long Island, the fall foliage season comes to an end everywhere else across New York state. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Nov. 2 - 8, all of upstate New York is reporting that fall colors are well past their peak in many locations, signaling the end of the foliage season.

