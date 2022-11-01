ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

2 On Your Side

Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York's new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

Last fall colors linger downstate, are past peak upstate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As peak fall colors arrive in New York City and Long Island, the fall foliage season comes to an end everywhere else across New York state. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Nov. 2 - 8, all of upstate New York is reporting that fall colors are well past their peak in many locations, signaling the end of the foliage season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Edwards Vacuum to build facility in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a British-based manufacturer has chosen WNY as the destination for its new manufacturing facility. Edwards Vacuum specializes in vacuum and abatement equipment in the semiconductor industry and is a part of the Atlas...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

The 8th day of early voting in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 7,145 ballots were cast on Saturday. That brings the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices in Western New York climb

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Winter Weather Awareness Week continues across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York state began Sunday by outlining the daily themes to be covered throughout the week as October became November. Similar to its spring counterpart, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, this week is meant to highlight ways to prepare for all types of winter weather expected this year.
2 On Your Side

Doctors warn parents about RSV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
BUFFALO, NY
