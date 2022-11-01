Read full article on original website
Local business getting together to honor WNY Veteran
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Three local business owners are asking for your help to find a veteran deserving of a very special surprise. One Western New York veteran is going to have a new view, for free. Last year, the same group of business owners gave away a room makeover...
Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York's new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.
Window manufacturer sentenced for selling inferior windows to local school districts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General's office announced this week that a window manufacturer was sentenced to repay several schools across the state for selling them inferior windows. Thomas Parsons and his company Litex will have to repay $3 million to the schools and are banned...
Sean Ryan, Ed Rath III hold debate, share visions for 61st NYS Senate seat
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With early voting now underway in New York State a key seat in the State Senate is up for grabs right here in Western New York. And it involves some familiar names. 2 On Your Side got a sampling of each candidate's position on the issues...
Last fall colors linger downstate, are past peak upstate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As peak fall colors arrive in New York City and Long Island, the fall foliage season comes to an end everywhere else across New York state. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Nov. 2 - 8, all of upstate New York is reporting that fall colors are well past their peak in many locations, signaling the end of the foliage season.
Edwards Vacuum to build facility in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a British-based manufacturer has chosen WNY as the destination for its new manufacturing facility. Edwards Vacuum specializes in vacuum and abatement equipment in the semiconductor industry and is a part of the Atlas...
The 8th day of early voting in New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 7,145 ballots were cast on Saturday. That brings the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.
Harris, Clinton campaign for Hochul in NY governor's race
NEW YORK — Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail in New York City on Thursday night for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat facing an unexpectedly competitive election. That Democrats are playing defense and scrambling to shore up an incumbent even...
Niagara County plans for opioid settlement money on the way
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Tuesday morning the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a report showing the impact opioids have had on the state. The report said that opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 68% to nearly 5,000 individuals across the state from 2019 to 2021. With the Opioid...
Gas prices in Western New York climb
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
Winter Weather Awareness Week continues across New York State
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York state began Sunday by outlining the daily themes to be covered throughout the week as October became November. Similar to its spring counterpart, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, this week is meant to highlight ways to prepare for all types of winter weather expected this year.
Early voting underway in Western New York
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — As Western New Yorkers start to return to the polls — some for the first time since before the pandemic — for many, it’s a foreign concept, as early voting has only been in place statewide since 2019. “It's been only one...
Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board sends recommendations to NYS
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday, November 1 was the deadline for the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board to get its recommendation to the state on how to use more than $128 million in settlement funds. The board delivered its proposal on Monday. Avi Israel from Save the Michaels of the...
Overdose fatalities in New York surged during the pandemic according to new data
NEW YORK — Overdose related deaths in New York State increased during the pandemic, recent data released by the New York State Comptroller's Office revealed. On Tuesday, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released data showing the opioid-related overdose deaths increased 68%, nearly 5,000 deaths, from 2019 to 2021. “Too many New...
Doctors warn parents about RSV
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who say they were roughed up by the Republican's private security guards during his 2015 presidential campaign. The two sides settled as a jury was being selected in a New York courtroom...
District Attorney: Man arrested with gun from shooting near Zeldin's house
NEW YORK — A man has been arrested with the gun used in a shooting last month outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, authorities said Tuesday. Noah Green, 18, was arrested Monday in Shirley on charges of criminal...
New York could get $524M under opioid settlements with Teva
NEW YORK — New York will receive up to $524 million from drugmaker Teva to settle claims that the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, the largest amount secured from an opioid manufacturer or distributor sued by the state, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday. The state has...
