cleveland19.com
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements
Parma’s State Road to partially close for 2 weeks starting Nov. 1. Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video) This is a recording of 19 News at 4:30 p.m. Construction projects on East 9th Street causing congestion in downtown Cleveland. This is...
cleveland19.com
Euclid police issue statewide search for endangered missing adult
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a missing adult alert for Willie Diamond, who is considered endangered. According to police, Diamond drove away from his daughters house on West 41st Street in Ashtabula around 11 a.m. on Thursday and did not arrive home. He suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes,...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas pump causes fiery explosion
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is a recording of 19 News at 10...
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
cleveland19.com
Speeding truck plows into house on East 142nd Street, bringing down its porch, owner unhappy with city
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the night of October 13th a speeding truck, reportedly being driven by a drunk driver, plowed into the home of William Strozier, who has lived there most of his life. The Cleveland fire department came to check things out right after it happened. An officer...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seeing a city cleaning crew come down Sauer Avenue is something Melvina never thought she’d see. She called the 19 News Troubleshooter team after her calls to the city of Cleveland about the house across the street led to no results. “We pay taxes, can...
cleveland19.com
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away after ‘drastic decline in health’
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police “with a heavy heart” announced the passing of a retired K-9 on Thursday. K9 Miro, who was in service with the department from 2012-2020, passed away due to a sudden “drastic decline” in his health, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: 20 hours ago. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov....
cleveland19.com
I-71 northbound crash blocks 2 lanes near Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 12:57 p.m., the crash appears to be cleared. A crash on I-71 Northbound has the right two lanes blocked beyond Fulton Road and West 25th Street, according to ODOT. Several cars appear to be involved in the crash, with took place around 10...
Leaf service restored after Mayor's office received emails about cancellation
Cleveland’s leaf pickup is back on after a last-minute cancellation of the program earlier this week. News 5 Investigators have learned the city was inundated with calls and emails about the move.
Crews suspend search for kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
Lorain Co. Habitat for Humanity under new management after News 5 investigation
After News 5 Investigation into allegations of money misuse, the former Lorain County Habitat for Humanity closed. Now, the doors to its store are open again under new management.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Brooklyn family demands full investigation into fatal I-71 guardrail crash
The family of 46-year-old Freddy Thomas Bouchelle is demand a full investigation by Cleveland Police and the Ohio Department of Transportation following a Nov. 1 crash that claimed Bouchelle's life
cleveland19.com
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Crews battle flames in multiple East Cleveland homes
EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames at multiple homes in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. It started in a home in the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue and spread to other homes around it. There is no word on any injuries. Crews were seen carrying a dog and a cat from the homes. FOX […]
Late night mowing lands neighbor in trouble: Avon Lake police blotter
A resident reported a noise complaint on October 27 at 9:05 pm. Upon arrival, the neighbor was observed mowing his lawn. The man was not cooperative and failed to comply with simple orders. As a result, he was cited for disturbing the peace. OVI: Jaycox Road. On October 20 around...
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth’s new Glick Center welcomes patients
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Glick Center, MetroHealth’s newest 11-floor anchor hospital on their main campus in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, welcomed patients Saturday. “While the Glick Center is one of the most modern, technologically advanced inpatient facilities in the state, it’s the care and compassion that is being...
