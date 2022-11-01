Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Britney Spears seemingly apologises to Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas
Britney Spears has apologised to Alexa Nikolas for "traumatising" her as a child. The 40-year-old pop star is thought to have confronted former child star Alexa, 30, when she starred alongside her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on the 2000s teen comedy 'Zoey 101' and took to Twitter on Thursday (03.11.22) to explain herself just hours after Alexa herself had recounted the experience in an interview.
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez’s only showbusiness friend is Taylor Swift. The singer and actress, 30, said she has a tiny group of pals as she never felt she fitted in with “cool” people. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that...
Selena Gomez threw wedding-themed 30th birthday party
Selena Gomez threw herself a lavish wedding-themed 30th birthday. The singer/actress organised the event to make the milestone back in July and she decided on a wedding theme for the bash at her home in Malibu, California to make up for the fact she's still single even though she thought she would have been married by 25 - even wearing a pink bridal-style gown.
Kanye West ‘threatened with institutionalisation by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak’
Kanye West appears to have been threatened with institutionalisation “again” by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. The fitness guru, 48, who is Jewish, said he could have the 45-year-old rapper medicated into “Zombieland forever” following his anti-Semitic outbursts. Kanye shared texts online seemingly sent by Harley, with...
Daniel Craig 'hated being famous'
Daniel Craig hated being famous. The James Bond actor has opened up about life in the spotlight, admitting he was never comfortable in the public eye after being thrust to international stardom playing 007 in 2006's 'Casino Royale' and he still feels uneasy being a celebrity. Daniel explained: "I used...
Matthew Perry says romantic feelings towards Jennifer Aniston ‘dissipated’ over David Schwimmer
Matthew Perry says his romantic feelings towards Jennifer Aniston “dissipated” when he realised she was interested in David Schwimmer. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, said he “knew what was going on” between David and Jennifer while they were filming the sitcom. He said on the...
Selena Gomez: ‘Breaking up with Justin Bieber was best thing that ever happened to me’
Selena Gomez says her breaking up with Justin Bieber was the “best thing” that ever happened to her. The 30-year-old singer, who split from Justin, 28, in 2018, makes the declaration on her new Apple + documentary ‘My Mind and Me’. She said: “Everything was so...
Jennifer Lawrence had commitment anxiety before getting married
Jennifer Lawrence is "so happy" she didn't "freak out" and cancel her wedding. The 'Causeway' actress married art dealer Cooke Maroney - the father of her nine-month-old son Cy - in 2019 but she admitted she was hesitant about settling down and realised later she was experiencing commitment anxiety. She...
Keanu Reeves ‘feels Matthew Perry’s jibes at him came out of left field’
Keanu Reeves is said to feel Matthew Perry’s jibes at him “came out of left field”. The ‘Point Break’ actor, 58, reportedly responded to the ‘Friends’ actor’s jokes about him in his new autobiography ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’, according to US Magazine.
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels 'lucky' to do own stunts
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels "lucky" he can still do his own stunts. The 62-year-old action star has no problem doing the splits or his famed spin-kick and though he thinks it is partly due to genetics that he's still in such good shape, he also tries to keep working out whenever he can, even if it's just for a few minutes at a time.
Danai Gurira explains 'intense' acting process
Danai Gurira has an "intense" acting process when getting ready for roles. The 'Black Panther' star has reprised her role of Okoye for the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' but Danai admits she struggled to get excited about stepping back into the warrior character again because she goes through so much when preparing for a part as she wants to "give the world all I can".
