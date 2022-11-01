Read full article on original website
Related
Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart wage friendly feud on celebrating Christmas early: ‘Cannot give up Thanksgiving'
Martha Stewart implored Mariah Carey not to skip out on Thanksgiving after the singer posted a video saying "it's time" for Christmas on Nov.1.
Inside Nova
Julie Bowen fell in love with gay woman who didn’t like her ‘in that way’
Julie Bowen fell in love with a gay woman who didn’t like her “in that way”. Opening up about her sexuality, the mum-of-three ‘Modern Family’ actress, 52, added she identifies as straight despite being once interested in a female. She told Becca Tilley, 34, on...
Inside Nova
BTS beat Taylor Swift and Drake to make Billboard Hot 100 chart history
BTS have beaten Taylor Swift, Drake and Ariana Grande to the most Number One hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in this decade. The K-Pop septet have six number-ones, while the rap superstar is just one hit behind them with five. Pop idols Taylor and Ariana have four apiece, while...
Inside Nova
Gwen Stefani feared life was over
Gwen Stefani feared her "life was over" after her marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended. The 'Hollaback Girl' singer split from the Bush frontman - the father of her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and eight-year-old Apollo - in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and she admitted falling for her fellow 'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton shortly afterwards felt like a "miracle".
Inside Nova
Alexa Nikolas in tears after Britney Spears apologises for shouting at her
Alexa Nikolas was left in tears after Britney Spears apologised for shouting at her on the set of 'Zoey 101' . The former child star recently opened up about an incident that took place while she was filming the kids TV show more than 15 years ago - claiming Britney yelled at her backstage after Alexa was accused of bullying by the singer's sister Jamie Lynn - her co-star on the show.
Inside Nova
Jimmy Fallon taking his ‘Almost Famous’ role to Broadway
Jimmy Fallon is taking his ‘Almost Famous’ role to Broadway. Cameron Crowe – the director of the 2000 music journalism movie starring Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand and Jason Lee – invited ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ host to reprise his role as Stillwater's band manager Dennie Hope when appearing on the NBC talk show in 2019, and it has now been confirmed.
Inside Nova
Amy Adams was the 'catalyst' for the Enchanted sequel
Amy Adams was the "catalyst" for the 'Enchanted' sequel. The 48-year-old actress reprises her starring role as Giselle Philip in the follow-up to the 2007 Disney film, which is being released exclusively on Disney+ on November 18, and producer Barry Josephson says Amy was the reason the film got off the ground.
Inside Nova
Heidi Klum feared suffocation in her worm costume
Heidi Klum feared that she was going to suffocate in her worm costume. The 49-year-old model wore the extraordinary outfit at her annual Halloween party and revealed that she asked her husband Tom Kaulitz to make sure she was in a certain position at all times. Heidi told Entertainment Tonight:...
Inside Nova
Tyler Hilton leads tributes to Aaron Carter
Tyler Hilton has led the tributes to Aaron Carter. The singer died on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 and celebrities are reflecting on the former teen idol's life following the tragic news. 'One Tree Hill' star Tyler had performed with Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer...
Inside Nova
Jennifer Lawrence had commitment anxiety before getting married
Jennifer Lawrence is "so happy" she didn't "freak out" and cancel her wedding. The 'Causeway' actress married art dealer Cooke Maroney - the father of her nine-month-old son Cy - in 2019 but she admitted she was hesitant about settling down and realised later she was experiencing commitment anxiety. She...
Inside Nova
Disney's live action Hercules takes inspiration from TikTok
Disney's live action 'Hercules' will be inspired by TikTok. Producer brothers Joe and Anthony Russo - who directed 'Avengers: Endgame' but don't expect to work with Marvel "until the end of the decade" due to their independent studio AGBO - are teaming up with Disney on the Guy Ritchie-led reboot of the classic animated movie, which will also be a musical.
Inside Nova
Aaron Paul files to legally change name
Aaron Paul and his family want to legally change their names. The 'Westworld' actor's real surname is Sturtevant but he and his spouse Lauren have filed a petition to adopt his professional moniker as their new last name. And that's not all because, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the...
Inside Nova
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels 'lucky' to do own stunts
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels "lucky" he can still do his own stunts. The 62-year-old action star has no problem doing the splits or his famed spin-kick and though he thinks it is partly due to genetics that he's still in such good shape, he also tries to keep working out whenever he can, even if it's just for a few minutes at a time.
Inside Nova
Nick Cannon confirms 12th child is on the way
Nick Cannon has confirmed he has another baby on the way. The 'Masked Singer presenter has taken part in a pregnancy photoshoot with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen - who died of brain cancer last December aged just five months - just a week after the model had revealed she was pregnant, but hadn't named who the father was.
Inside Nova
Isla Fisher gets 'nervous' when talking about her marriage
Isla Fisher gets "nervous" when talking about her marriage. The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with 'Borat' star Sacha Baron Cohen, 51, in 2010 and has children Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and seven-year-old Montgomery with him but is still hesitant to talk about her personal life because she has kept things private for so many years.
Comments / 0