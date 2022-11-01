Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
BTS beat Taylor Swift and Drake to make Billboard Hot 100 chart history
BTS have beaten Taylor Swift, Drake and Ariana Grande to the most Number One hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in this decade. The K-Pop septet have six number-ones, while the rap superstar is just one hit behind them with five. Pop idols Taylor and Ariana have four apiece, while...
Inside Nova
Stormzy and Burna Boy on Black Panther sequel soundtrack
Stormzy and Burna Boy join Rihanna on the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack. The full track-listing for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By’ has been unveiled following the release of 'Lift Me Up' by Rihanna. London rapper Stormzy appears on 'Interlude', while Burna...
Inside Nova
Teyana Taylor 'enjoys ageing'
Teyana Taylor insists she "enjoys ageing" and only gets injectables to "smooth out her frown lines". The 31-year-old actress-and-singer has landed a brand partnership with the injectable firm Xeomin, but she has insisted she would never want to make herself look any younger. She told Bustle: “[Getting injectables] is not...
Inside Nova
Tyler Hilton leads tributes to Aaron Carter
Tyler Hilton has led the tributes to Aaron Carter. The singer died on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 and celebrities are reflecting on the former teen idol's life following the tragic news. 'One Tree Hill' star Tyler had performed with Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer...
Inside Nova
Daniel Craig 'hated being famous'
Daniel Craig hated being famous. The James Bond actor has opened up about life in the spotlight, admitting he was never comfortable in the public eye after being thrust to international stardom playing 007 in 2006's 'Casino Royale' and he still feels uneasy being a celebrity. Daniel explained: "I used...
Inside Nova
Alexa Nikolas in tears after Britney Spears apologises for shouting at her
Alexa Nikolas was left in tears after Britney Spears apologised for shouting at her on the set of 'Zoey 101' . The former child star recently opened up about an incident that took place while she was filming the kids TV show more than 15 years ago - claiming Britney yelled at her backstage after Alexa was accused of bullying by the singer's sister Jamie Lynn - her co-star on the show.
Inside Nova
Reba McEntire postpones trio of shows on doctor's orders
Reba McEntire has postponed her upcoming concerts on doctor's orders. The 67-year-old country music legend has been placed on vocal rest and has therefore cancelled her planned performances this weekend and moved them to December. In a social media statement, she said: "An update about this weekend’s shows. My...
Inside Nova
Danny Boyle would consider completing 28 Days Later trilogy
Danny Boyle would be "tempted" to complete a '28 Days Later' trilogy. The Oscar-winning director helmed the 2002 horror flick – but not the 2007 follow-up '28 Weeks Later' – and explained that the opportunity to adapt Alex Garland's script for '28 Months Later' appeals to him. In...
Inside Nova
Nick Cannon confirms 12th child is on the way
Nick Cannon has confirmed he has another baby on the way. The 'Masked Singer presenter has taken part in a pregnancy photoshoot with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen - who died of brain cancer last December aged just five months - just a week after the model had revealed she was pregnant, but hadn't named who the father was.
Inside Nova
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans reach divorce settlement
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have reached a divorce settlement. The former couple - who had a pre-nuptial agreement - announced in August they were going their separate ways, and the pair reached an agreement on their split on October 24th in County of Davidson in Tennessee. According to a...
Inside Nova
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels 'lucky' to do own stunts
Jean-Claude Van Damme feels "lucky" he can still do his own stunts. The 62-year-old action star has no problem doing the splits or his famed spin-kick and though he thinks it is partly due to genetics that he's still in such good shape, he also tries to keep working out whenever he can, even if it's just for a few minutes at a time.
Inside Nova
Jimmy Fallon taking his ‘Almost Famous’ role to Broadway
Jimmy Fallon is taking his ‘Almost Famous’ role to Broadway. Cameron Crowe – the director of the 2000 music journalism movie starring Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand and Jason Lee – invited ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ host to reprise his role as Stillwater's band manager Dennie Hope when appearing on the NBC talk show in 2019, and it has now been confirmed.
Inside Nova
Rebel Wilson denies engagement reports
Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has responded to the claims on social media as she shared a snap of the couple together at Disneyland in California. Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22): "Thanks for the well-wishes,...
Comments / 0