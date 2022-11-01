ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation

Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
NBC Sports

Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Eagles tie Texans with fourth-down touchdown

The Eagles went 91 yards in 18 plays, eating up 8:04 of the first quarter. But it took a fourth-down play for Philadelphia to get on the scoreboard. Miles Sanders ran it in untouched from the 2-yard line with 1:33 left in the quarter. The Eagles and Texans are tied...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans

We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Dolphins, Chubb agree to massive extension after trade

Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
NBC Sports

Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline

Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Lynch likes 49ers roster as is, 'will look' at OBJ signing

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The end of the NFL trading window this season did not close the door entirely on the ability of the 49ers and others teams to add veteran talent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

New video shows Alvin Kamara attacking man in Las Vegas

Saints running back Alvin Kamara faces criminal prosecution, civil liability, and a league-imposed suspension arising from an incident on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. TMZ.com has obtained new video that purports to show Kamara attacking the victim. A man whom TMZ.com identifies as Kamara can be seen throwing multiple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors

A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats

The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly. Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report

The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Young: 49ers in 'perfect' spot behind unthreatening Seahawks

The 49ers enter their bye week as the second-place team in the NFC West with a .500 record through eight games. And when Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young looks at his former team’s current record, he sees no need to panic. In fact, it's quite the opposite. “This...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?

The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...

Comments / 0

Community Policy