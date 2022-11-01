ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Man found dead with head trauma in Cathedral City on Halloween; suspect arrested

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago
Cathedral City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Halloween night in an apartment complex in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street.

Around 10:25 p.m. Monday, Cathedral City firefighters were dispatched to the apartment complex, just north of city hall and the police department, for what was initially reported as a medical emergency, police said in a press release Tuesday.

Firefighters found a man dead in a bed with "obvious trauma" to his head and neck, police said, without elaborating. Police were then called and officers confirmed there were "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death, the release said. Detectives then took over the investigation and determined that the death was a homicide.

Police said a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder, though it was not immediately clear where or when the arrest took place.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were named and police could not immediately be reached by The Desert Sun on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

KTLA

Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
HIGHLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust

Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man, pets found dead in apartment; roommate charged with murder

A 39-year-old man accused in the murder of his roommate, a Cathedral City man who was found dead in his apartment, was charged with murder today. Joseph Ortega was additionally charged with two felony counts of cruelty to an animal, according to court records.    He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice The post Man, pets found dead in apartment; roommate charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Gang Members Arrested For Allegedly Shooting at Coachella Homes

Two juvenile documented gang members were arrested Friday for allegedly firing at homes in Coachella. At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Coachella Community Action Team responded to a shooting in the intersection of Balboa Street and Westfield Way, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

Man Locks Himself in Bathroom After Bungling Burglary at Grocery Store

A burglary was bungled at a Yucca Valley grocery store, and so the alleged thief locked himself in the store’s bathroom for 40 minutes until Sheriff’s Deputies arrived. The Sheriff reports that yesterday (November 2) just before 9:30 a.m., Travis Sharp, a 33 year-old Yucca Valley resident, entered the Yucca Valley Aldi, located near the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Warren Vista, through the back “employees only” entrance. Sharp was seen attempting to pry open an office door, entering the employee break room, and carrying stolen property back toward the rear entrance.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two teen gang members arrested in connection with a shooting in Coachella

The teens were arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Coachella. The shooting happened on Nov. 2, 2022, at the intersection of Balboa Street and Westerfield Way around 4:20 PM. A search was done in the surrounding neighborhood and there was no word of any injuries during the shooting. Friday at around The post Two teen gang members arrested in connection with a shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman Seriously Injured While Attempting to Stop a Fight in Twentynine Palms

A woman was seriously injured while attempting to intervene in a fight, leading to an arrest for alleged battery in Twentynine Palms. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to investigate an incident in which Jaden Roe, a 20-year old resident of Twentynine Palms, was fighting with an unidentified male for unknown reasons near the intersection of Ocotillo Ave and Sun Valley Dr at 2:30 pm.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Cathedral City man accused of murdering roommate also killed two pets

The man accused of murdering his roommate at a Cathedral City apartment complex is also believed to have killed two pets, police said on Wednesday. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, Tuesday at around 1 a.m. after his roommate was found dead in his bed at the Cathedral Town Villas Apartments on the 36700 block of The post Police: Cathedral City man accused of murdering roommate also killed two pets appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KTLA

Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway

An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana teenager is caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle

A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust

Authorities arrested a Coachella resident after they found 62 pounds of methamphetamine and evidence of narcotics sales. On Friday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at two homes, one off of Tyler Street in Coachella and the other off of Senegal Place in Indio. During the search warrant, Gang The post More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
HeySoCal

13-year-old students arrested after handgun taken to school

Two 13-year-old students remained in custody Friday at Juvenile Hall following their arrests in connection with a handgun that was taken to Toro Canyon Middle School this week. The two boys, both middle schoolers, were arrested and booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of being minors in possession of...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert resident accused of killing wife and another man re-enters not guilty pleas

A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot re-entered not guilty pleas to murder charges today. At the end of a preliminary hearing on Oct. 21, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Valerie Navarro found there was sufficient evidence The post Palm Desert resident accused of killing wife and another man re-enters not guilty pleas appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two students arrested after gun incident on campus

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it has arrested and booked two 13-year-olds at Indio Juvenile Detention Center after a gun incident at Toro Canyon Middle School. The two were students at the middle school. During a press conference on Wednesday, deputies reported a student brought a gun on campus. Related Story: 2 students detained, The post Two students arrested after gun incident on campus appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA

‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands

Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
REDLANDS, CA
