Michigan basketball adds another 4-star commit in guard George Washington III

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The Michigan basketball season doesn't officially start until next week, but already the Wolverines are entering the 2022-23 campaign with some momentum.

Four-star guard George Washington III committed to Juwan Howard's program Tuesday, the second four-star prospect in as many weeks to pledge to the Wolverines. Washington III is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound combo guard originally from Texas, who then moved to Louisville, Kentucky and recently Dayton, Ohio to attend Chaminade Julienne High School. His father, George Washington Jr., is an assistant on the Dayton women's basketball team .

Washington decommitted from Ohio State in early September . He chose Michigan over Power Five offers from Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia and his hometown school, Dayton.

He averaged 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds at Christian Academy (Louisville) last season for a team that went 20-12.

Washington III is ranked as the No. 76 overall recruit according to 247Sports Composite rankings, ninth in Ohio and the No. 2 shooting guard.

“I think at the end of the day Michigan is just the best place for me in terms of both personality, play style, and my end goal of playing and being a prominent guard in the NBA,” he told On3 Sports .

Michigan, as of 12 days ago, was the only school in the Big Ten without a commit for its 2023 class. It now has two after Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 big man from Connecticut (by way of Senegal), announced Oct. 20 his plans to play for the Wolverines.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball adds another 4-star commit in guard George Washington III

The Detroit Free Press

