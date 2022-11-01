ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Week 10 Prep Football Hero Poll

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ra2n3_0iuRLBx800

Each week this high school football season, the Sun-News will ask readers to vote on the Prep Football Hero Poll.

The winner will be announced Thursday afternoon at lcsun-news.com and in Saturday's print edition.

The Week 10 nominees are:

Nathaniel Lopez, Gadsden DT: Lopez had 9 total tackles, five solo tackles, three assists and one tackle for loss in Gadsden's 29-12 loss to Deming. The Panthers finished second in their district and reached the playoffs for the first time since 1972.

Siddeeq Shabazz, Las Cruces DB: Shabazz had 14 total tackles, one interception and rushed for 52 yards out of the backfield in the Bulldawgs' season-ending loss to Centennial.

Daniel Hernandez, Centennial QB: Hernandez finished with 155 yards and three touchdowns as a runner in Centennial's win over Las Cruces.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

El Paso, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The El Paso High School football team will have a game with Canutillo High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe

UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe.  EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces.  She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.  She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.  Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

ONLY ON ABC-7: Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announces he will not seek re-election

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday that he has decided not to seek re-election. He is currently serving his fourth term as the mayor of Las Cruces, his 16th year holding that position. Miyagishima has been in office as mayor since 2007. He has served in public office since The post ONLY ON ABC-7: Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announces he will not seek re-election appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Accident on I-10 and Yarbrough; one person in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a car accident on I-10 west close to the Yarbrough exit this afternoon, according to El Paso police department. Four lanes of traffic are blocked, and traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Backup is past […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping and carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, 37, of Las Cruces, was sentenced last week to 372 months in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017, Puga and his co-defendant Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, 38, from Mexico, approached a man working at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to fire at westside gas station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A female subject was reported to have intentionally started a fire near the fuel pumps of a convenience store at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street in west El Paso. The incident happened on October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:33 pm, to which El Paso Fire Department units responded. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police tell ABC-7 one man was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson said multiple calls about the pedestrian accident came in before 6:30 a.m. The accident happened at the intersection of 17th Street and Picacho Ave. Avoid...
LAS CRUCES, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Cartel Gang Members Targeted in El Paso for Human Trafficking

EL PASO — The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector have announced five criminal targets operating in the El Paso Sector region for their ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative. First launched in 2016, this initiative identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy