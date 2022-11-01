First the QB, now the OC: What to know as Marcus Brady’s tenure with Colts ends

The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement from the team. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Brady, 43, has been with the Colts since 2018 after a long association with the Canadian Football League.

Colts offensive struggles in 2022

Through eight weeks, the Colts (3-4-1) are 30th in the NFL in scoring (16.1 points per game) and touchdowns (1.5 per game), 29th in rushing (87.8 yards per game) and 9th in passing (251.6 yards per game). They have allowed 26 sacks, tied for third most in the NFL.

The Colts benched Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger at quarterback before Week 8 and they have shuffled their offensive line several times this season.

How long was Marcus Brady with the Colts?

He was hired as an assistant quarterback coach in 2018 ‒ Reich's first season as head coach ‒ and was the quarterbacks coach in '19-20. He was promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2021 season, replacing Nick Sirianni, who now coaches the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m aware of being the only Black quarterback coach, pretty much, in the NFL,” he said in November 2019. “I’m grateful for my opportunity, but I understand that obviously I’ve got to have success, and hopefully it brings opportunity for others.”

Marcus Brady on his role with the Colts

Here is what Brady said after he was hired as offensive coordinator.

As a quarterbacks coach: “As you are preparing a quarterback, you have to prepare him for every aspect of the offense. You have to know the protections, the run game, the pass game. … Being a quarterback (coach) here, you have to know it all.”

As offensive coordinator: “Be another voice, help him out in between series, give him ideas, what we are seeing, communicate with the other staff. It’s a collective group effort there, then relaying that back to Frank, because Frank has to pay attention to what is going on while the defense is going. We kind of brainstorm together and then communicate with Frank so he’s ready to go the next series.”

Marcus Brady's Canadian experience

Brady played for three Canadian Football League teams from 2002-08, passing for 3,321 yards and rushing for 679. He had 15 passing touchdowns and 6 rushing, and he threw 15 interceptions.

He immediately went into the CFL coaching ranks after retiring as a player, spending three years as the Montreal Alouettes wide receivers coach before becoming their offensive coordinator in 2012. He was the Toronto Argonauts offensive coordinator from 2013-17.

Marcus Brady's college experience

He started as Cal State-Northridge's quarterback for four seasons, passing for 12,445 yards and 109 touchdowns.