Cincinnati, OH

Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
The Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Bengals are a 7.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 9 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on the Week 9 NFL schedule?

The Arizona Republic: Bengals 24, Panthers 16

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Panthers have been playing better, but we don't see them upsetting the Bengals in Cincinnati."

Bookies.com: Bet the Bengals to cover vs. Panthers

Bill Speros writes: "Cats and Kittens. The Panthers reached their season peak with that wild win over Tampa Bay in Week 7. Carolina had the Falcons beat in Week 8 after P.J. Walker dropped a 62-yard TD strike on D.J. Moore with 12 seconds to play. But Moore took his helmet off after the play while celebrating and cost his team 15 yards on the PAT attempt. Eddy Piñeiro would miss that kick, and another that would have won it in overtime. The Bengals are in Super Bowl Return mode."

NFL Week 9 odds:

ESPN: Bengals have an 86.1% chance to win the Week 9 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Panthers a 13.7% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Take the Panthers with the points vs. Bengals

It writes: "Carolina has been playing well despite dealing Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, although more trades could be on the way. The Panthers aren’t the better team but they should be able to keep the Bengals close, especially if Ja’Marr Chase is ruled out of this game."

NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime: Bengals 23.4, Panthers 9.8

The site's formula predicts that the Bengals will win the Week 9 NFL game.

Fan Duel: Go with the Bengals to cover vs. Panthers

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "The Bengals enter this matchup as big favorites according to oddsmakers and ESPN's FPI for good reason. This offense has finally found its rhythm, putting up 27-plus points in four of their last five outings. Though the loss of Ja'Marr Chase hurts, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon are all capable of picking up the slack. With a top-ranked defense to boot, Cincinnati should overpower a Panthers team with one real offensive weapon left in DJ Moore after the Christian McCaffrey trade."

NFL power rankings:Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism:

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

